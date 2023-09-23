Hey everyone - lacking a better way to go about doing this, I’m putting it out into the universe that I have some experience as a ghostwriter and would like to do more. While I can’t say with whom, for obvious reasons, my literary agency could confirm that I’ve worked as a professional ghostwriter in the past. I think I have clear skills as a prose stylist, in crafting arguments and observations, and in structuring longform writing. I also have an entirely flexible schedule and the ability to take on this kind of work alongside what I’m already committed to. Ghostwriting also has the unusual advantage of taking advantage of my skills without having to involve my checkered reputation. Look, it’s impossible to do this without bragging, but - I’m really good at this, and invite you to check my credits or read my books. I can work at a relentless pace while producing clean and polished drafts, and while some people might assume I’m difficult to work with, I think many editors would vouch for the fact that I’m actually very professional and accommodating. And if you’re someone who’s looking to hire a ghostwriter or can pass this along to the right people, I’d appreciate your help.

Now, you might immediately worry that I’m having money troubles, but we’re doing fine. The subscription revenue from this newsletter provides me with a very good living, and money from my book and freelancing adds on top of that. I’m writing this today for two reasons: one, because of an upcoming set of expenses that we’re hoping to take on, and two, because I’m authentically motivated to do this kind of work. As for the expense, my girlfriend and I have struggled with fertility treatments for two years, and it has become clear that we need to move on to a different approach. That means either a different type of fertility treatment that involves considerably more expense and complication, or adoption. Both of these can easily cost $50,000 or more. So I’m looking to build up the war chest with more work. There are people who have crowdfunded the costs of fertility treatments or adoption, and that’s great, but as someone who makes a lot of money, I’m not comfortable doing that, and I’m personally looking to take on more work to fund this.

As far as the work itself - I don’t know, since publication day of my new book, I’ve had a lot of feelings of not feeling entirely sure how I should best be applying myself, right now. I have a set of skills that I have developed over many years, and I know that they can be applied to socially useful ends. I’m happy with this newsletter, I’m proud of both of my books, and I’m still hoping to get some fiction published. But I can’t shake the feeling that there’s something else I’m supposed to be doing. In the last few years, I’ve been published in a lot of big places again, in part motivated by my desire to prove that I still could. Now, though, the complex tangle of negotiating my self-created reputation and a rapidly-changing (and increasingly unhealthy) world of freelancing leaves me feeling less and less inclined to do the work to get published. Of course I want to write for big fancy publications that have the kind of audiences that can expand my reach, but there’s a whole raft of relationships and industry dynamics to navigate for me to do so, and with this feeling that I don’t have a lot left to prove, I’m less likely to make the attempt. Anyway: while ghostwriting is not everyone’s idea of a good time, I’ve always been particularly motivated by the craft itself and the challenge of producing a given piece of writing, and I think doing more could be a great combination of my skills and an employer’s needs.

I understand that this is a message in a bottle, but maybe some of my elves out there can help get this in front of the right person. I’m good at this. Let’s talk. freddie7 AT gmail