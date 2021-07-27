Genes Still Matter

For some reason, years ago, I said to myself “I would like to complicate my life by writing about genes, and specifically about genes and intelligence.” It’s been all downhill from there. It all worked out for me - I produced a book I’m proud of and it produced an advance that paid for my life for six months after I had been fired from Brooklyn College.…
© 2021 Fredrik deBoer. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
Freddie deBoer is on Substack – the place for independent writing