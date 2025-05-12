Freddie deBoer

Slaw
2h

I am deeply, deeply skeptical of the idea that denizens of the modern world suffer to a greater extent than individuals in the past. Yet there certainly is a greater cultural fixation on trauma in the present day. Perhaps life is so generally pleasant thanks to technological advances that any type of pain is magnified by comparison.

Georg Buehler
1h

It's one of Buddhism's Four Noble Truths: "Life is suffering." Historically, _literature_, especially the personal novel, has been crucial in communicating that truth to others. When you read a novel, you find out that you are not alone in suffering; hopefully it expands your sense of compassion for others, even people extremely different from yourself. The expansion of humanism in Western culture, the recognition of universal human rights and human dignity, couldn't have happened without a _lot_ of people writing and reading about extreme suffering.

So, nothing wrong with writing about suffering. But I agree with Freddie -- if you think your suffering makes you special, you haven't been paying attention.

For me, personally, reading trauma plots transitions into gratitude: "Yeah, I have my own suffering, but nothing like _that_. Compared to them, I have no real problems. Thank fucking God."

