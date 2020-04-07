I think I might have Covid-19 but ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I'm on day 6 of a persistent fever I can't shake. It's quite mild feeling - I have no idea what the temperature is because I don't have a thermometer and I'm not about to go to Target to get one. I have a very occasional and sporadic cough but generally I take DayQuil/NyQuil and feel fine. I also have a weird taste in my mouth but what I read says the virus makes you have no taste. I should really call and check but as I understand it they don't think mild symptoms need treatment and it's supposedly really hard to get a test in the city right now.

I've already been pretty religious about social distancing and I'm being extra careful now. I've switched to delivery groceries. The only trouble is getting my creaky old dog out to pee and back four times a day. Keeping the six feet distance isn't so hard on the street even in Brooklyn, but avoiding neighbors in the building is harder.

Who knows! It could easily be any other kind of bug. I feel shitty when I wake up in the morning and I take some medicine and feel fine. This strange season gets a little bit stranger.