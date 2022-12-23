I will, I’m sure, write a more comprehensive piece on ChatGPT sometime soon, particularly regarding the possibility of such software eventually replacing all human writers. (I’ll briefly note that answering this question won’t depend on the technological sophistication of the model. Here in New York people make a living pulling rickshaws. Human beings value many things more than they value efficiency, at least in the right contexts, and one thing they value is a human touch even in arenas with demonstrable technological superiority.) But for now, let’s take a look at the above. I, uh, have serious concerns!