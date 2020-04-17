I am recover'd

Hey friends, I'm happy to say that after a solid two weeks or so of illness I have felt near 100% the last two days. The fever is gone and the cough is now rare. I'm not sure if I had Covid-19 but whatever I had I seem to have beaten.

Here's why I don't know if I had it. Earlier this week I called the Covid hotline for NYS and was finally able to get an appointment for a test, this morning. The lady said to be sure to write out my appointment number on a piece of paper and bring my ID. I show up this morning to the parking lot of an old Sears and flash the ID number to the state cops. But they say "no walk-ins." And I said no, I'm not a walk-in, I have an appointment. And the fucking guy says "you need a car. It's a drive-in test."

Setting aside the fact that the lady on the hotline said not one word of this, WHAT ABOUT PEOPLE WHO DON'T HAVE CARS IN FUCKING NEW YORK CITY.