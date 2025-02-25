Hey guys, Ami and the baby are both healthy. However, an ultrasound yesterday found that there are complications with the placenta and vasculature that could be dangerous for mom and for baby, so the doctors decided to check Ami in to the hospital until delivery. We’ll be living here for however long that takes; obviously, we want to give our piglet as much time to develop as possible while making delivery as safe as it can be. (Ami, for the record, has for some time been trapped inbetween “please just get this baby out of me” and mourning that she’s not going to be carrying him for much longer.)

No need for worry, no need for sympathy, we’re in good hands. But I wanted to let you all know because I'm not entirely sure what this will mean for the publishing schedule here, for the time being. I could very easily end up writing just as much - it appears that I’ll be sitting around a hospital room most of my days - and I have a couple prewritten pieces that I prepared for this period. But from here on out, we’re on baby watch, and I’ll be taking a few weeks off once my son makes his debut. I’ll let you all know when the big moment has come. Cheers.