from the archives: the Aum Example

thinking about terrorism through the lens of a death cult

May 26Comment 22Share
Cult attraction: Aum Shinrikyo's power of persuasion | The Japan Times

This piece first ran on Monday, June 10th, 2013, on my original blog, most of which does not exist anymore. The piece reflects an America where terrorism was a much more salient political issue than it is now. Yet I think the piece is still meaningful, and that there are resonances here that matter today. Aum Shinrikyo leader Shoko Asahara was executed …

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →