Hello gang, it’s the first video content in a long time. While I know advice for writing is something of a niche interest among my readers, a passionate minority of you have repeatedly asked that I do a little more pedagogical work for writers, and that’s also been a long time in coming. What follows is an adapted presentation I did for the Tucson Festival of Books on why most writing advice is useless for most writers - and what kind is actually much more valuable. In the hour-ish long presentation below the paywall, I talk about

The difference between writing advice and writing response

The static lists of writing advice that float around on the internet and why they so often do more harm than good

Why pronouns and the passive voice are both actually good and necessary tools for any writers, along with a few other defenses of reviled constructions

The essential recursive processes that make writers better

Breaking down a couple brief pieces of prose to show how they changed in an editing process and why the revised versions are better

Why it’s so hard to get an audience or make any money doing this even when you can tell you’re getting better

I had fun doing this and I think there’s a number of you who would find this presentation practical and useful. Hope you enjoy it, and if you aren’t subscribed, you know what to do.