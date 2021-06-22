Education Week: Yes, Harvard Could And Probably Should Enroll Many More Students, But Let's Be Realistic
the relationship between exclusivity and prestige is a modern, ugly phenomenon
This is the second post in (the first annual?) Education Week at freddiedeboer.substack.com. I acknowledge that most any week could be called an education week on this blog.
A point that I frequently make about higher education is that attending an exclusive college is quite rare. Less than 15% of colleges reject more students than they accept; more than…