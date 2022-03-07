By Ben Mills - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=74583954

I write these drug reviews to share my own experience and perspective, hopefully in an entertaining fashion. Obviously you should not take medical advice from me about anything. If you have questions about a medication please ask a physician.

It’s been said that medicines to induce sleep are some of the oldest that humanity has pursued, perhaps as old as those that reduce pain. The CDC says that about 4% of American adults will have used a prescription sleep aid in the prior 30 days, while over-the-counter options generated some $429 million in revenues in 2020. And honestly, I’m surprised that both numbers are so low. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that something like 70 million Americans suffer from sleep disorders like insomnia. There’s no one who doesn’t know what it’s like to lie awake, desperate for sleep, and feeling like you need some help.

And yet there’s an immediate and visceral worry that comes with sleeping aids: sleep is the cousin of death.