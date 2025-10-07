Freddie deBoer

User's avatar
Karl Zimmerman's avatar
Karl Zimmerman
2h

When I was 15, a kid in my grade committed suicide. I didn't know him personally.

Come senior year, we had to vote for class characteristics for the yearbook. I voted him most changed since 8th grade, and quietest.

So yeah, there's one data point in your favor.

Elliot's avatar
Elliot
1h

Not everyone kills themself to make a statement. Sometimes it's just pure despair, with no concern for what anyone else may think about it. These people tend to me more successful (for lack of a better word) with the act itself. But you have a good point about one thing: people move on.

A long time ago a close friend of mine took his own life. The last woman he had dated before this treated him badly. And she knew it too, because she tried to seek some measure of consolation from me at his funeral. I didn't give her any, despite knowing she wasn't the only reason he did what he did. Or even a primary reason really. But she was 'a' reason.

Several years later I was working a wedding reception as a bartender. The wedding party had to pass by the bar to get into the reception area. And when she walked in with her wedding dress on, our eyes momentarily locked as she walked by. She paused a moment, and her smile faded almost imperceptibly. She then looked down, forced herself onward, and for the rest of the reception was as happy as any bride would be on her wedding day. Although she never once came to the bar for a drink.

I remember sitting outside the venue taking a smoke break on a street bench. Thinking about how I still think about my friend every day. And realizing this woman probably moved on with her life the day after my friend died. I wasn't angry about it really, I was envious. Envious she obviously didn't have to deal with his memory every day, and promptly got on with her happy life. She moved on.

No one ever made a disparaging remark about my friend after he died. We were all just foundering in grief. But eventually most people moved on, as one needs to do in order to fully live life. His mother never did, and I never quite did either. But most people did. The world doesn't wait for anyone, it moves on. It's only some people that don't.

As I finish this I realize I used your article and comment section for my own unresolved and selfish issues. I do apologize for that Freddie. But thank you for writing it anyway.

