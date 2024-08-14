I find this headline and subhead combination funny and telling. The headline, which must convey information to a broad potential audience, perfectly captures a well-known human phenomenon with the words “nosy questions”; the subhead embraces contemporary elite social practice by swapping in an obscure, quasi-scientific term that denotes insider status and conveys a vaguely therapeutic orientation. Why do you need the term “predatory curiosity” when the term “nosy questions” says exactly what you need to say in a way that everyone understands? The answer is in the question: the very problem with “nosy questions” is that everyone understands it.