Digest, 9/11/2021: Seek and Destroy

In April, I did this roundtable with Paige Harden for the University of Bristol on the topics of genes and education. I think it touches on a lot of important points for both Dr. Harden and I, and in particular really hammers home the answer to the “why bother to study this, what good can come of it” question that liberals have asked approximately six million times since the New Yorker piece came. Though I know I will never convince many of you, I do want to again insist that the most important point is that genetic research will continue to grow more and more sophisticated and effective over time. There is no arresting that growth. Companies like Genomic Prediction Inc. are already offering genetic testing that not only detects likely congenital disorders but also predicts if they’ll be short or unintelligent. No doubt this process is clumsy at present and produces small effects. But in ten years? Are you willing to bet this testing won’t be much more powerful and sophisticated?

Friends: this stuff is not going away. And even if all of the progressive handwringing on these topics leads to a ban on research in the United States, will such qualms stop labs in South Korea from developing better genetic testing? Will people tweeting the word “eugenics” stop labs in China from working on how to directly manipulate the genome? No. So let’s talk, openly and honestly, and come up with an ethical framework for understanding genetics and behavior that avoids all of the terrible thinking of the past. We won’t accidentally fall into selective breeding and genetic ID cards as long as think and act carefully. “There is absolutely no inevitability as long as there is a willingness to contemplate what is happening.”

Several people have asked me to engage on the question of the racial achievement gap in relation to this topic. My essential belief is that the racial achievement gap is environmental and likely incredibly multivariate - I think the gap is probably the result of an impossibly large number of variables of small individual effect. This is why, though it's important to recognize that racial gaps are not just income gaps, it's always insufficient to use income bands as some sort of proxy for the environment writ large; it simply underdescribes the available variability. Unfortunately, many influences of small effect are harder to address with policy than a few big ones. I do think the best available solutions are economic, which is one reason I support reparations for slavery. I think that we should be really clear-eyed that bringing the Black median wealth number up to parity with the white figure probably won't immediately eliminate all of the gap, again because there's so many variables likely involved. But I think within a couple generations you'd see the gap shrink to the point where it's statistical noise, in part because Black parents with more money would be able to address various environmental deficits that are lurking in the gap. Of course, the moral bonus is that while we're waiting for the gap to close completely, we've also put money in the hands of Black people in the first place.

The talent gap that I’m talking about goes something like this. Within any demographic group you care to identify - like, working class Asian American charter school students from large cities or middle class Black private high school students etc. - there is a distribution of ability. And the distribution within groups is always bigger than the distribution between groups, that is, the gap between the best and worst performing white student or Black student is much larger than the gap between the average white student and Black student. Yes, the average Black inner city student is performing worse than the average suburban white student, but there are students from the former group who get into every Ivy league school and kids from the latter who struggle and drop out. (Among other things, this makes the belief that schools and teachers are determinative of student outcomes rather bizarre.) I am convinced by the behavioral genetics research, as well as by what I take to be common sense, that some significant portion of this advantage is genetic. Of course environment plays a major role. But I also think individual people have strong tendencies to excel or struggle academically. If we eliminate demographic gaps, we're still leaving behind the ones who struggle due to a lack of talent.

And this is the future that worries me: the racial gaps have closed, and we have roughly proportional representation of the races in various elite hierarchies, including income - but we still have what's essentially a dynastic elite, one that looks just on paper but which has still pulled the ladder up behind it. In other words, we'd see proportional racial representation in the top 1% (or 20% etc) of the income distribution, and proportional racial representation in Harvard, Goldman Sachs, Congress, the National Academy of Sciences, etc. But it's still a hideously unequal system. Yes, racial proportionality would of course be better. But I'm not interested in a rainbow oligarchy. And the tyranny of the talented would in a sense be more insidious, because our racial inequalities are so obvious - it's easy to look at the board of a Fortune 500 company and note that there's no Black people - and also because it would provide a built-in justification. “Yes, they rule, but it's only because they're so talented.” It's still a terribly inegalitarian system. The Cult of Smart is my brief on the problems with a genetic aristocracy and what we can do to build a more just world.

I'd like to thank my friend Alan Jacobs for writing this. Alan says

Also, Freddie is correct to say, elsewhere in this post, that there are hundreds of supposedly reputable people who a few years ago lied relentlessly about his book — the book he hadn’t yet written! — in the hope of getting his contract canceled, and have never apologized or retracted their falsehoods. Having a blue check means never having to say “I was wrong,” I guess. That was one of the events, one of several, that permanently and definitively soured me on Twitter: seeing how enthusiastically professional journalists and academics would lie in order to bring down someone for wrongthink — when in fact the person wasn’t even guilty of the heresy they accused him of. It’s the act of burning witches that justifies you; the question of whether the people you’re burning actually are witches doesn’t arise, then or later.)

It wasn’t a lot of fun! Although it was made a lot easier both by not being on Twitter and by how weird it all was; it as a little too bizarre for it to hit me too hard. Anyway, it was a very strange situation and I wonder if perhaps things have gotten a little better since then. You’d like to think a few more people would have thought to say “how is it that so many people know the contents of a book that won’t release for two more years?” One way or the other, I’ve moved on. (If you’d like to strike a blow against unfounded pile-ons and callout culture, buy the book.)

