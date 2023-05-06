Digest, 5/5/2023: Taking You Seriously
Think of the percentages when you think of AI.
A surprisingly controversial opinion that the theatrics of writers hating to write is annoying and unnecessary.
Rising education rates for women threaten dating markets, but not equally.
The Heart is a Lonely Hunter, Carson McCullers, 1940
Wise, tender, delicate, teeming with emotion, authentic, and blessed with one character after another that’s true to life, this is a beautiful story about a deaf man in the deepest of the deep South, whose disability lowers the inhibitions of those around him and invites them into his singular confidence. A surprising and endlessly-compelling series of portraits. Highly recommended.
Women still carry the majority of the mental load at home, if not the actual burden of housework. Marrying down can sometimes mean a partner with more free time to help out but I think the more common scenario is a man who feels bad about himself, has less ambition, and helps out less. Your assumption seems to be that women inherently don’t want to marry down for status reasons but I suspect it has more to do with the realities of male behavior.
Anyway glad I’m a lesbian. - jiji
The Heart is a Lonely Hunter is on my top five list (and I’m not young). I’ve read this book so many times. It seems I’ve been or encountered every character at some point. And Mr Singer is a life lesson in and of himself.
I just found a copy of “Raise the Titanic!” In a used bookstore yesterday. Read it as a kid, lost my copy in some move or another.
Looking forward to the nostalgia binge but kinda dreading it if it turns out that Dirk Pitt novels were actually cringe af this whole time and I was too young to notice.