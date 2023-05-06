Tori Gate, Miyajima Island, Hiroshima, Japan

This Week’s Posts

Monday, May 1st - The Bet You’re Making

Think of the percentages when you think of AI.

Wednesday, May 3rd - If You Don’t Like Writing, Do Something Else

A surprisingly controversial opinion that the theatrics of writers hating to write is annoying and unnecessary.

Friday, May 5th - The Demographic Dating Market Doom Loop (subscriber only)

Rising education rates for women threaten dating markets, but not equally.

From the Archives

Song of the Week

This is a little annoying but I like it.

Non-Garbage Online Reading

Book Recommendation

The Heart is a Lonely Hunter, Carson McCullers, 1940

Wise, tender, delicate, teeming with emotion, authentic, and blessed with one character after another that’s true to life, this is a beautiful story about a deaf man in the deepest of the deep South, whose disability lowers the inhibitions of those around him and invites them into his singular confidence. A surprising and endlessly-compelling series of portraits. Highly recommended.

Comment of the Week

Women still carry the majority of the mental load at home, if not the actual burden of housework. Marrying down can sometimes mean a partner with more free time to help out but I think the more common scenario is a man who feels bad about himself, has less ambition, and helps out less. Your assumption seems to be that women inherently don’t want to marry down for status reasons but I suspect it has more to do with the realities of male behavior. Anyway glad I’m a lesbian. - jiji

Until next time.