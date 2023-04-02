a DALL-E image

Who knew I had so many mind-body dualists among my readers?

Monday, March 27th - You Are You. We Live Here. This is Now.

The technological walls between you and others and between you and yourself will only grow. You must be right to fight back.

Wednesday, March 29th - The EduSkeptic’s Guidebook 1.0

An overview and repository of my views on education.

Thursday, March 30th - What’s Happened with the Socialist Left

Friday, March 31st - May “Destroy My Enemies” Be All of Our Law (subscriber only)

In giving people pure, unfiltered will to destroy, Trump presaged our politics.

Saturday, April 1st - Theory of the World, Theory of Mind, and Media Incentives

LLMs are still just distributional semantic models and cannot think.

Non-Garbage Online Reading

Jaron Lanier: “The danger isn’t that AI destroys us. It’s that it drives us insane.”

Comment of the Week

I remember seeing a lot of people justifying that screenshot up there with, "oh they're just introverts. It's fine." I am what they'd call "an introvert", and let me tell ya, those answers do not sound like me when I'm in a healthy mood. Just spitballing here, but I would even posit that "being pleasantly alone" has suffered as much as "making meaningful human connections". There's just that grey fugue, interacting with a screen, not quite alone, not quite with others. - The OtherKC

