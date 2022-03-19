I talked to Doug Lain for the first time in years and had a great time, check it out.

Carter Beats the Devil, Glen David Gold, 2001

A fun, complex, twisty novel set in the Roaring Twenties. Carter of the title is a magician and illusionist in the tradition of Houdini, and he uses his skills to unravel a mystery that involves President Warren G. Harding, the Illuminati, and the secret society of magicians and the machinations within. It’s a little overlong, but for a perpetually surprising and engaging storyline it’s hard to beat. Dig into this one if you love weird twists and digressions and period details.

Comment of the Week

I usually just lurk and generally regret commenting on the internet but it seems incomplete to be discussing gay marriage and normalization without anyone mentioning Andrew Sullivan. It's perhaps less that the normies jumped ship once they got marriage, and more that they had to fight quite a bit to get marriage rights on the "gay agenda" in the first place. Credit for the tangible goal that got a majority of America on board in the first place goes (quite directly) to Andrew and his ilk. Hope I don't regret saying so out loud... - JackDitch

