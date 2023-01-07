I still need to do a whole post about ChatGPT. Check this out real quick.

This is grammatical and a comprehensible story. But here’s the question: how is this any different than if I asked it to generate a story where George W. Bush and the Little Mermaid fought the Wolfman? There’s zero indication that these characters are any different at all. But of course the whole fun of imagining Bruce Springsteen and Mufasa fighting Dracula is to imagine those specific characters fighting, to see some way in which their specific tendencies play out in an invented dramatic situation. And this is a much broader issue with ChatGPT for me: so much of what it produces is mechanically sound but totally generic. I ask it to do songs or poems in the style of X, for example, and it produces stuff that has none of the attributes we associate with X.

This Week’s Posts

Monday, January 2nd - Resilience, Another Thing We Can't Talk About

Culture war is quickly shutting the door on progressive endorsements of resilience, an essential quality we all need.

Tuesday, January 3rd - This is Why You Shouldn’t Humor WooWoo (subscriber only)

We can’t be constantly accepting and forgiving of mysticism in a world where people believe Tarot cards can help them solve a murder.

Friday, January 6th - Richard Linklater, Ranked (subscriber only)

I rank the films of Richard Linklater, one of my favorites.

And we continued our book club of Jesus’ Son.

From the Archives

Song of the Week

Non-Garbage Online Reading

This is a good meditation on Richard Rorty and the rise of Trumpism. (I still like Rorty for the record.)

Book Recommendation

Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City 2001-2011, Lizzy Goodman, 2017

There are times when what you want from nonfiction is to dive into a fat ass text that goes into unreasonable detail about a specific subject. This book certainly fits the bill. As the title suggests, Goodman exhaustively chronicles an entire decade of American indie music in its infancy. Oral histories are often compulsively readable, and this book is no exception, filled with outsize personalities and remarkable stories. This book serves (intentionally or not) as an obituary for what we might call the “hipster” era, and more, for the very concept of a scene - in the years since, the existence of scenes like that in 2000s NYC was seriously undercut by online life and the attendant diffusion of culture. You do have to have some underlying interest or affection for some of the bands involved, but I myself was always pretty tepid on most of these bands and still had fun.

NFL Picks of the Week

I took a week off for the holidays, and then you had the horrible Damar Hamlin situation, and I feel really off my game right now. Still, we must shuffle ahead. The San Francisco 49ers might be the best team in the league; they have playoff seeding to play for; the Arizona Cardinals are a bad team with a backup quarterback. And yet I’m picking the Arizona Cardinals +14 on the road. The 49ers are hugely talented and boast the league’s best defense, but they’re not an offensively explosive team, and I think Brock Purdy’s been overhyped. I can see them taking a 10-0 lead and then grinding out the rest of the game, letting Arizona keep it close while still winning comfortably.

Season record: 10-5-0

Comment of the Week

What’s even worse is when the astrology discourse intersects with feminism, i.e. men just love to discredit astrology because it’s a stereotypically feminine interest. I could think of nothing more sexist and condescending than proudly associating irrational and anti-scientific thought with women. - Alex

That’s it. See you next week.