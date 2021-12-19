Weekly Digests

Digest, 12/19/2021: You Better Not Cry

the thirty-first digest post

I hate to disappoint anybody but I’m a sucker for this shit

This month, I’m challenging my readers to raise $12,000 for the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN). I’ve donated the first $2,000. You can contribute here.

This Week’s Posts

Super rushed this weekend so here’s links only, sorry, summaries back next week.

Freddie deBoer
Who Wouldn't Want Weightlifting Advice From Someone Who's No Longer Strong, Cut, Fit, Healthy, or Particularly Big?
Since I wrote about and talked about lifting I’ve gotten a lot of requests from subscribers to have a general weightlifting advice post. (Genuinely a lot!) I’ve been putting it off for the simple reason that there are oceans of words out there about how and why to lift weights, almost all of it produced by people who have far greater sta…
6 days ago · Freddie deBoer
Freddie deBoer
Destruction is Still Mutually Assured
Americans have been in a strange state of affairs for a long time: we continue to project military force across the globe, typically in ways that produce civilian casualties and which invariably influence domestic affairs in sovereign countries. We maintain the world’s most expensive military and, while on a per-capita basis the size of our fighting for…
5 days ago · Freddie deBoer
Freddie deBoer
State of the Newsletter, December 2021
By the numbers. Here are the numbers as of when I’m writing, though bear in mind that these bounce around a bit. It’s been essentially all growth since March but there have also definitely been some slower and hotter periods. The scale here is a little misleading; the little bumps and dips are a lot more pronounced when viewed at 30 or 90 day scales. Pr…
4 days ago · Freddie deBoer
Freddie deBoer
Book Review: An Alien Light
Emma Baillie won our Book Review Contest, and here is her entry. I would also like to add that Emma asked that the $500 prize be put to our ongoing fundraiser for RAINN, for which I’m very grateful. Runner-up reviews will be published soon and linked to on the main newsletter. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to everyone who participated…
4 days ago · Freddie deBoer
Freddie deBoer
Where to Now, Chris? Where to Now?
This month, I’m challenging my readers to raise $12,000 for the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN). I’ve donated the first $2,000. You can contribute here When I think of a certain kind of liberal Democrat, I think of the aftermath of the 2012 election between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney…
3 days ago · Freddie deBoer
Freddie deBoer
The Wire is a Masterpiece That Gets Worse Every Time I Watch It
Spoilers for a show that ended 13+ years ago. I share a birthday with the seminal, celebrated HBO show The Wire - it will turn 20 next year on June 2nd. I imagine there will be a great deal of retrospectives. I have no particular news peg for this one other than that I’ve been thinking about it. My girlfriend hasn’t seen it and we’ve idly mentioned watch…
2 days ago · Freddie deBoer

Song of the Week

Feel like this song should be seen as a classic.

Substack of the Week

Nonzero Newsletter

Politics, psychology and tips on averting the apocalypse.

Bob Wright is a guy who’s been doing his thing for a long time and has a really interesting niche going for himself - a lot of conventional political analysis, but situated in a larger perspective than most politics writers operate from. His book Nonzero is something of a low-key classic (that I mostly disagree with, for what it’s worth) and I enjoy Wright’s stuff best when he’s taking the very long view. Recommended for a lot of sharp observations that are a few degrees off of where the conversation as a whole is, which results in a lot of interesting provocation.

Book Recommendation

David Copperfield

David Copperfield, Charles Dickens, 1849

I’m one of those who holds that Bleak House is probably Dickens’s greatest artistic accomplishment - it’s so complex and sad and challenging and relentless. But I know which Dickens book I’d save if I could just save one. This book is everything that people are looking for when they think to read Dickens, a big shaggy story about an appealing main character who navigates deep hardship and crazy circumstance, set against a roster of memorable characters in a perfectly-drawn Victorian world. I think part of what makes Bleak House so good is how different it frequently feels from the Dickens of people’s imaginations. But David Copperfield is Dickens doing Dickens in the most quintessential fashion, and it’s brilliant, a heartfelt and rollicking story that unspools over hundreds of pages. If you’re looking for a good book to curl up with over the course of a long winter, I can think of few better.

NFL Picks of the Week

We’re falling apart in the final quarter of the season. If we go winless again this week I’m throwing in the towel for this season.

For one of my classic “I just object to this line on principle” picks, let’s take the New York Jets (+10.5) (!) over the Miami Dolphins. Yes, the Dolphins had a long win streak, but the competition they faced isn’t impressive and they’re not good enough to lay that many points to anybody, imo.

I like the Tennessee Titans (+1) over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Road game or not, I just like the Titans more than the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger, who looks w-a-s-h-e-d.

Finally, I like the Cincinnati Bengals (+3) over the Broncos. Give me Joe Burrow and the points please.

Win-Loss-Push: 8-13-0 (look away)

Comment of the Week

I read the Marlo arc very differently. I didn’t feel like the ending was supposed to be him “falling” — I thought this was him WINNING, becoming the replacement for Avon as part of the drug establishment instead of the upstart, in the same cyclical way that all the characters are replaced by others at the end of the series. What the Marlo ending shows is that his role is fundamentally unsatisfying: he may have conquered every obstacle in his path, but he’s never going to truly become legitimate (echoes of the way Avon and Stringer Bell wrestled with their role in society in two different ways in past seasons), and he’s never going to be at peace — all he understands is how to fight, he doesn’t know how to enjoy the spoils of victory. So I thought Marlo’s ending was very satisfying: it’s the rise of a new Avon, with the foreshadowing that Marlo’s never going to break free of the fight for dominance that eventually brought Avon down. - Josh

That’s it! Christmaaaaaaaaas!

