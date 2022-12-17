And I bet.

Monday, December 12th - The Twitter Files and Writing for the Maw

The horde decides.

Thursday, December 15th - How We Got to "Unhoused"

How bad progressive euphemisms spread.

Friday, December 16th - How Should We Feel About the ADHD Epidemic? (subscriber only)

They say there’s an ADHD epidemic, and some say stimulants are overprescribed. What’s the right way to think about this?

I also did another post for our rapidly-dying book club.

Non-Garbage Online Reading

This piece on Kirsten Sinema’s Facebook Marketplace dealings has gotten shared everywhere, but the stuff that’s found is worth the price of admission.

Book Recommendation

Macroanalysis: Digital Methods & Literary History, Matthew Jockers, 2013

Digital literary analysis will always be treated as something of a gimmick, and it can definitely be used that way. Jockers himself admits as much. There’s also ways to get lots of information without getting a lot of understanding. For all of that, though, this book demonstrates ably why you’d want to use digital tools to analyze literature, and throws in a little technical detail for how to undertake such analysis and the results of some sample investigations. It’s a set of tools, and like any tools, the value depends on what you do with it. If you find yourself interested in doing this sort of thing, his technical guide using R is a great place to start.

NFL Picks of the Week

Not only did my Texans +17.5 pick hit last week, they came verrrrry close to winning outright. This week I like the New York Giants +4.5 on the road against the Washington Commanders. You never know when Taylor Heineke is going to turn back into the pumpkin, and I believe in Brian Daboll. Daniel Jones does just enough to keep it close.

Season record: 9-4-0

Comment of the Week

Has anyone mentioned the ubiquity of smartphones and the all-day use of laptops for a lot of white collar jobs in relation to the rise in adult ADHD diagnoses? I got my first smartphone when I was a junior in college and I can clearly remember a change in my reading habits within a few months of getting it. Before, I could run through chapter after chapter without stopping. After getting a smartphone I was checking that thing at every line break. We've been talking about the "attention economy" for ages now, and it seems to me that having devices on hand—all day, every day—that are nakedly trying to distract you could have some serious effects on your ability to concentrate and follow through with tasks. Obviously this isn't the only cause of ADHD, but it may be worth considering given the explosion of adult diagnoses. - McDuke

That’s it. Christmas is coming!