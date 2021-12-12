Digest, 12/12/2021

Madonna with Eight Saints, ca. 1550-1600, upper Rhenish, the Met

Monday, December 6th - Perhaps You Should Not Spend All Day Ridiculing Others From Afar

On the strange phenomenon of behaviors that no one thinks are mature or healthy but people just refuse to stop doing.

Tuesday, December 7th - You Don’t Have to be a Marxist

I am a Marxist. But perhaps you should think about whether you really want to be.

Wednesday, December 8th - Yes, Sabermetrics Ruined Baseball

see title

Friday, December 10th - Everybody Should Go To Yosemite, At Least Once (subscriber only)

It’s a magical, unreal, inspiring place.

I did a little more complaining about the Graeber and Wengrow book, and we got a new chapter of my serialized novel. Regular book club returns soon.

The Graduate School Mess, Leonard Cassuto, 2015

The grad school/academic job market frog has been bubbling for a long time, but lately it seems like it might finally boil over, not because of any one thing but because the situation has become so crazy and the discontent is now so large. Back in 2015 I interviewed Cassuto as part of the promotion for this book (sadly lost to the fates) and he was very eloquent and sharp. There’s tons of good information here, as well as some necessary dispelling of illusions. (It’s essential that people understand that, outside of one generation of PhDs who graduated when our universities were swelling with Cold War cash, there’s never been full academic employment and the purpose of a PhD was not seen as necessarily putting people into academic jobs.) My own PhD program has just been more or less killed off, which I will write about soon. A mess indeed.

We’re scuffling in the homestretch. 0-3 last week, and not particularly close in any game. Yeesh. Well, let’s see if we can turn it around.

I like the Raiders (+9.5) to keep it close against a Chiefs team that’s better than they looked in the first part of the season but worst than they’ve looked the last couple months. (Patrick Mahomes just fell out of the Pro Football Focus top ten of highest-rated QBs this season. The top ten!) I like the Washington Football Team (+6.5) over Dallas; I just like the value there with that spread and don’t trust the Cowboys. Also Tony Pollard might be out, which is quietly a bigger deal than you’d expect of a backup running back. Finally while I know it’s asking a lot to get good performances out of the Detroit Lions (+11.5) two weeks in a row, I don’t know why this Denver Broncos team should be laying that many points to anyone, even at home.

Win-Loss-Push: 8-10-0

