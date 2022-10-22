I have a review of Rachel Aviv’s new book Strangers to Ourselves out for Unherd. (Spoiler: I loved it.)

This Week’s Posts

Monday, October 17th - The Tribe Still Comes First

In media, nothing is as important as deference to the group consensus.

Tuesday, October 18th - I Like Movies That Don't Quite Work

Give me beautiful messes.

Friday, October 21st - Words, Words, Words (subscriber only)

About my desire to transcend the forms of basic meaning.

Also our book club on Jesus’ Son got started.

From the Archives

Song of the Week

get some get some get some get some

Non-Garbage Online Reading

Jay Caspian Kang continues to point out that the politics and identity of “people of color” is so much more complicated than you’d gather from progressives.

Book Recommendation

Dogsbody, Diana Wynne Jones, 1975

Diana Wynne Jones was my favorite writer as a child, and no one has ever meant more to me emotionally. I think this book is maybe middle of the pack in her entire oeuvre, but it’s also probably the best introduction for adult readers who don’t come to her work with my preexisting affection. The hook is simple and profound: what if a star fell out of favor with the other stars, and was forced to come to live on earth as a simple dog? In common with everything Jones wrote, this story is wistful, poetic, and strange. Highly recommended.

NFL Picks of the Week

Well, we had our first loss of the year, and this is where my feelings go from freewheeling and fancy free to anxious - I can’t stand a losing streak. The worst part is that, in my actual betting behavior, last weekend was a big winner for me.

Why didn’t I make the Bills my pick of the week? Because I try to keep these picks as dispassionate as possible, and I felt a strong rooting interest in the Bills. In the end, I paid a price for my stab at objectivity, thanks to Cooper Rush and the putrid Cowboys. Nothing to do but get back on the horse! On that note, this week I like the Pittsburgh Steelers +7.5 over the Miami Dolphins on the road. That is a big, fat number for a team on a three-game losing streak to be handing out. Yes, Tua will be back, but Tua is a B+ quarterback coming off of a concussion, on a team that hasn’t looked sharp in any facet of the game. Take the points.

Season record: 6-1-0

Comment of the Week

Go where that honesty takes you. I enjoy the pictures that you paint with your words, and would be interested no matter what canvas those words are painted on. - Matt

That’s it. Domani.