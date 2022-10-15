untitled, artist unknown, Getty Images

I can’t recall whether I shared this at the time, but I did NPR a couple months ago, defending the SATs. I think it was national but not sure. It felt gratifying to be recognized as an expert on the topic.

Monday, October 10th - The Existence of Random Dog-Killings Would Seem to Imply the Need for Some Sort of Constabulary Force

I’m tired of the way Zombie Defund the Police distorts our debates about crime.

Thursday, October 13th - No, Bernie Shouldn’t Run Again

Bernie is a legend, but nothing is gained if he runs for president again.

Friday, October 15th - People Disagree About What Constitutes Accountability (subscriber only)

Graham Norton’s comments are just another attempt to dodge what’s actually at stake when we debate free speech and “cancel culture.”

Also, I previewed our new book club on Jesus’ Son.

From the Archives

I am Charlotte Simmons, Tom Wolfe, 2005

Can you know that a book is existentially ridiculous and still love it? I’m not quite talking about in the “a movie so bad it’s good” sense. I don’t read I am Charlotte Simmons in the spirit of mockery, and I don’t think it’s totally inept, except in one particular way - it is exactly a book about young college students written by a man in his 70s. Everything about the characterization of Charlotte and the people around her seems anachronistic and tonally wrong. The slang is terrible, the expression of social mores is funny, the very picture of youth is all wrong. And yet there’s something so loving in this portrait, and so endearing in its quaint values and stabs at relevance, that I enjoyed every page. Wolfe's story is engaging, and while Charlotte is 100% a symbol of things he doesn't understand, she's also an inherently compelling protagonist. So funny that the synopsis of this book highlight's Wolfe's satirical wit, as there's nothing resembling effective satire here. Instead, there's a sweet sharp story that exists despite itself and a character out of time that fails in depiction but sings from a place of pure sentiment.

NFL Picks of the Week

We’re 6-0. It can’t last, but it feels good for now. I’m up about $500 on the season on bets ranging from $10-$50. (I make other bets, mostly over/unders, that I don’t share here.) This week, I like the Dallas Cowboys +6.5 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have been a great story and Jalen Hurts is a legitimate MVP candidate, but the Cowboys have a Super Bowl-quality defense and I think the Eagles are due for a letdown game. Cooper Rush should do just enough to keep this one to a field goal.

Season record: 6-0-0

Comment of the Week

It’s true that both the right and left are eager cancellers. But I think this tendency is more dangerous for progressives than conservatives. Say you move into a new house and you think the living room is 10ft x 9ft, but in actual fact it is 10ft x 8ft. But if you aren’t going to make any changes, who cares? You’re a little off in your mind but it isn’t going to make a difference in your life. But say you intend to make major renovations involving the living room. Now it is critical to know the true dimensions before you begin construction or you will be very unhappy. “Cancel culture” reduces your information. Shaming people into shutting up rarely changes minds- you’ll just be less well informed about what people actually believe. This has an asymmetric impact - if you are conservative it’s less important to see the world clearly if you aren’t trying to change it. But if you’re progressive it’s really important to know what the people around you actually believe - not because it will change your beliefs but so you can pick the most effective tactics. If it’s 1990 and you want to get gay marriage legalized it’s really important to know whether this that issue is a 60-40 issue of 90-10 - that will cause you to make different strategic and tactical choices even if your ultimate goal remains unchanged. - Rick Gore

