Getty Images

It’s that time again! (A month late, sorry about that.) This is a call for submissions for my bimonthly roundup of subscriber writing, where I publish links to the written work my subscribers want to share. All submissions should be made IN MARKDOWN (see below) and via Google Form. Please see note about entering submissions in Markdown below. Deadline for this month is Sunday, March 15th, at 10 PM EST. At that time I will disable the ability to submit new responses in the form until the next call, so get your submissions in on time. Don’t email me, use the form! Non-subscribers, if you want to take advantage of this forum to share your work, you know what to do. Many subscribers have found this a great way to grow their audience.

🚨PLEASE NOTE THAT WE HAVE SWITCHED TO MARKDOWN FOR SUBMISSIONS IN ORDER TO MAKE MY LIFE EASIER 🚨

Here is what your submission should look like:

**Name**, [Title](https://example.com) This is a short description of the submission.

Just like that - your name with two asterisks on either side, comma, open bracket, Title, close bracket, open parenthesis, link with https://, close parenthesis, carriage return, carriage return, description.

**Fredrik deBoer**, [The Mind Reels](https://coffeehousepress.org/products/the-mind-reels) A novel about a young woman slowly losing her mind.

which gives me

Fredrik deBoer, The Mind Reels A novel about a young woman slowly losing her mind.

Please please please use Markdown in this way! Comment if anything is unclear. Submissions not in Markdown will not be included. (But if you make a mistake I will do my best to fix it.) Yes, I do check your email against the emails on the subscriber list, so if you ordinarily use a different one, point me to your subscribed email in the form.

What This is All About

For those who are new, let me take a moment to let you know what this is all about. As a regular feature, I present an opportunity for paying subscribers to share some of their writing with my mailing list of ~65,000 readers. This is a subscriber perk, and it’s also something I really love to do because I’m very passionate about writing and writers and want to help people who are trying to build an audience. I emphasize that this is for sharing subscriber writing, not your podcast, your Twitch stream, or your Instagram. One thing that I have to reiterate here is that this is the opportunity to link to writing that’s already hosted elsewhere; it’s not, as some people assume, an opportunity to actually post your work here. If you’re looking for someplace to host your writing, why not start a free Wordpress or Substack, or use another blogging or newsletter service? Then you can link to your work here. You can highlight a blog or newsletter or similar on its own, but it may be most useful to link to a specific post or story. If you’re plugging a book, make sure to link to a publishing house listing or Amazon page or some other place where your book can be accessed by readers.

I’ve now had dozens of readers tell me that they meaningfully expanded their audience through this service before. That’s very gratifying for me, and I hope that when the roundup post is run, you’ll check out what some of your peers have put together; their work is very often worth reading.

If I messed up previously and promised to include your entry in a later edition, please respond to this email to remind me! If you submitted something before the submission period began, submit it again! And if you don’t use the Google Form or fail to attempt Markdown, I have no sympathy if I fail to include you. I look forward to seeing what you come up with.