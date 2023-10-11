I’m going to attempt to round up my recent media appearances, which have been constant for the past two months thanks to my new book. I apologize to those I’ve forgotten; if you get in touch I will promote whatever in the future.

First, please check out my recent piece for Compact about Medicare for All and its recent demise as a major Democratic talking point. It’s paywalled, but if you use the promo code FREDDIE they’ll take 20% of your subscription.

This Daily Beast interview is as good of an overview of the book and its major themes as you’re likely to find.

This Politico interview is similarly useful.

At The New York Times, my book was covered positively by Pamela Paul, reviewed negatively by Sam Tanenhaus (see my post asking for context), and covered positively by David Leonhardt.

The book was also reviewed negatively by The Washington Post; I was able to force them to issue an immediate correction, given that the review contained a direct factual inaccuracy about the text.

The Wall Street Journal review of the book was… mixed.

Here’s a cool review in the Washington Monthly.

The New Statesman ran a little profile with unfortunate artwork.

Here’s an excerpt in the Boston Globe, and here’s one in the Free Press.

Here’s a reappearance on the Fucking Cancelled podcast.

This USA Today podcast appearance is brief, sharp, and a good primer.

I enjoyed this interview with Spiked.

Chatting with Mike Pesca.

Here I am on the Munk Dialogues.

Me on the Hub Dialogues.

Talking Democrats with Kyle Kulinski.

There’s more to come. I’m exhausted.