Dewey's avatar
Dewey
1dEdited

My wife and I decided to become foster parents after having a couple of bio kids. Our goal was to adopt and, after taking the mandatory "parenting class" (taught by a non-parent after we had gone through years of raising our own kids), we got a surprise call the day we got our license. There were dozens of kids needing a temporary or permanent home. We picked up a skinny, malnourished baby, knowing that we were getting on a roller coaster. We supported the idea of parental unification as a concept and we knew that this little kid needed a stable home. So we got him properly fed and loved him in a way that was so intense because he needed it. After a couple of months, he came alive. He began to communicate, after not crying or making any sounds for weeks, due to being under-stimulated for his first few months. We drove him to supervised visits with his birth parents each week, seeing that they were still using, and seeing that they clearly still loved him. Sometimes they nodded off during the meeting. It took two and a half years before we could adopt him, the whole time wondering if the state might force a reunification. It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done on an emotional level.

Our youngest son is now 11. He's a gifted student, spectacular athlete, and talented musician. He hit the lottery, being adopted into an upper income, multi-racial family with siblings to act as role models. We are in touch with some of his birth family and he visits with them occasionally. Whenever he is interested in doing so, we will help him connect with his birth parents.

A couple of things that I see as true: I felt sadness throughout the adoption process and I despise the term "gotcha day." It should be really hard to terminate parental rights but that creates a huge tension with a kid's need for a stable, loving home. Every person involved in that imperfect system that I encountered - social workers, doctors, police, judges - were trying to make the best of a bad situation.

People who do not have children are often not the best adoptive parents. I saw examples of poor caregiving, due to lack of experience. People wanting kids is a necessary part of this equation, but lack of experience when dealing with a challenging kids it is a big complication in this imperfect system.

Anecdotally, estimates are that half of the homeless population between age 20-30 in our community are kids who have aged out of the foster care system.

Where I live, there are not enough people of specific races willing/able to adopt kids into same-race homes.

Based (maybe) on seeing our family, 3 of our friends became foster parents and adopted kids into their homes. More people should do this, knowing it will be hard on so many levels. And knowing that the system is inherently imperfect. These kids deserve a shot.

Craig Smith
1d

I am an adoptive dad; my wife and I adopted four biological siblings from foster care. Of course, I have a million feelings that run in a million directions.

1. In a completely just and fair world, I would have never met my children. They would have been raised by their biological parents in a loving home with all of their material and emotional needs being met. My wife and I would have been able to have the exact number of biological children we wanted, who would have also been raised by their biological parents in a loving home with all of their material and emotional needs being met.

2. That is the not the world that actually exists. My children's biological parents were barely functional, unable to ensure that their brood had food, water, and clean clothing. My two oldest were held back a grade because they had too many unexcused absences under state law to be promoted; they missed roughly a third of the year. They did not live in safety or security, flitting from hotel rooms to vehicles to dingy apartments that would be abandoned after a month. My wife and I were unable to have biological children.

3. Before we adopted them, my children were in foster care and in an institution. Removing my children from the care of their bio parents was a necessary evil, emphasis on both words. It was necessary because my children were being neglected in a way that was dangerous to their physical, emotional and psychological well-being. Despite the best efforts of the system, there was no outcome where the parents grew into being adequate caregivers; their mother was not functional and was highly manipulative. Social workers are often serving as the hands and feet of God, but some act as if they are faith healers who can lay hands on the forehead of an unfit parent, say, "I rebuke structural racism" and instantly turn them into capable parents. There was and is no outcome where their parents would rise to the level of acceptable mediocrity; removal was a necessity. It was evil because involuntarily breaking these biological bonds inflicted a trauma on my children that they may never recover from.

4. My children, who are now teenagers, understandably have deeply conflicted emotions. On one hand, being raised with us means their needs are met. They receive love and see healthy love demonstrated. They have stability and are surrounded by an extended family (grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, a church community) that loves them as if they were our biological children. They know what it is like to not have that (they were adopted in their late elementary school age years, so they have some memories of life before foster care). At the same time, they miss their biological parents, they wonder if they are okay, they wonder if maybe it could have worked out. Those feelings are natural and will be bubbling within them until the day they die.

5. I grieve the biological children I never had and will never have. When I consider that their bio parents were given the blessing of children and what they did with that blessing and the hell they put their children through, my heart fills with white-hot rage. And then I remember that but-for that hell, I would never have known my children and would have never had the absolute privilege of getting a front row seat to a slow motion miracle. The changes in my children, watching them slowly fill with hope and optimism and love, as been the joy of ten lifetimes. I have watched them go from an understandable nihilism that the world was, is and will always be cruel and it's not worth trying to fight against it into a cautious optimism that maybe goodness is possible. I laugh when I see parents trying everything possible to get their children into the right Ivy. I'm beyond thrilled that my daughter has a goal of getting her LVN certification after high school; until recently, she didn't think any kind of post-HS education was for her.

6. I also know that the slow motion miracle doesn't happen for everyone in all adoptive families. Sometimes the children are too damaged by what has happened; sometimes the adoptive parents can't adjust. Does that make adoption bad or does that mean everyone on all sides should realize that adoption isn't always a happy ending, but nor is it always a horror story?

7. Adoptive parents aren't heroes. I'm just a guy who wanted to be a dad and when biology didn't cooperate, this was my remaining avenue to fatherhood. But I also know that adoption gave my children a chance. Go look at the statistics for children who aged out of foster care; I know that my children would have joined those cautionary tales.

8. To those who say adoption isn't good, the obvious rejoinder is "compared to what?" Compared to that perfect world where my kids have a healthy and loving bio family and I have as many bio kids as I want? Yeah, lots of things are bad when compared to an imaginary world. But compared to my kids living in an orphanage, raised by employees and surrounded by other broken children, ready to dumped on the street when they turn 18 to fend for themselves while my wife and I live in a nice house with two dogs and no children? Is adoption better than that? Adoption is nothing more than trying to make the best out of a broken world.

I'm rambling, but thank you for writing this Freddie.

99 more comments...

