This is A Portrait of Ross, by Felix Gonzalez-Torres. At first glance it would appear to many to be the perfect parody of contemporary art. “Why, it's only a pile of candy!” (To be clear, it is an actual pile of candy, not a photograph of such.) Those more inclined to actually interrogate it as a work of art might be more charitable. They might interpre…
© 2021 Fredrik deBoer. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
Freddie deBoer is on Substack – the place for independent writing