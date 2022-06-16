So! It turns out I severely underestimated the debilitating pain of major shoulder surgery. I've been floored the past couple days by how much pain I'm in. It hasn't helped that they initially gave me this Tylenol-plus-a-little-codeine prescription that seemed to do nothing at all. My girlfriend had to work the phone to get me some oxycodone, which has helped some.

In any event - I'm in throbbing pain and sleeping most of the day right now, so I'll see you next week. Sorry about that.