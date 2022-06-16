"a couple days" lol
So! It turns out I severely underestimated the debilitating pain of major shoulder surgery. I've been floored the past couple days by how much pain I'm in. It hasn't helped that they initially gave me this Tylenol-plus-a-little-codeine prescription that seemed to do nothing at all. My girlfriend had to work the phone to get me some oxycodone, which has helped some.
In any event - I'm in throbbing pain and sleeping most of the day right now, so I'll see you next week. Sorry about that.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Take of yourself! We’ll be here when you get back.
Remember you can call your doctor to get something better. That Codeine Tylenol is dogshit. Get a scrip for a couple days of the good stuff and you'll be just fine. Because of drug hysteria, they're always giving people less than they need; don't be afraid to be the squeaky wheel.
When I had my surgery, I took one whenever it hurt instead of every 4 hours. I took more on the first couple of days and by day three, I was forgetting because I felt so much better.
PS> The amount of quality stuff you produce for the five bucks you charge is ridiculous. Take a much-deserved vacation.