Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

10 Comments

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JS's avatar
JS
1h

Damn, Freddie. Surprised you didn't do one of yourself, as that's such a Freddie move. But good job. Ezra's is the best, I think, with Yglesias and Douthat next.

As Rick James / Dave Chappelle would say, "Coooooooooold blo-oooo-ded."

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1 reply by Freddie deBoer
B W's avatar
B W
1h

I was literally laughing out loud reading this 🤣

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