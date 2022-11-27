You Should Check Out Daniel Bergner's Interview with Bari Weiss
Hey friends, ordinarily I would not fill your inbox simply to post a link, but here I think it’s appropriate. Awhile back, I did a podcast appearance on Honestly with Bari Weiss. Out of dozens of podcast appearances, it’s one of my favorites, as it was an expansive conversation about a topic of great importance to me, mental illness. That appearance was, among other things, a response to a New York Times piece by Daniel Bergner on a movement within the mental health world regarding psychotic disorders and their delusions. I was, and remain, quite critical of Bergner’s position, even while I am moved by his story of his brother’s struggles. Recently Bergner appeared on Honestly himself, in part to respond to my criticism of him on that show. The episode is embedded above.
I’m not going to respond to his response, as I think that kind of back and forth can get tiring for everyone, especially the audience, and my feelings about all of this have been spelled out in numerous newsletter posts, especially here. Bergner deserves his opportunity to stick up for himself and his essay, and if you have followed my writings on this topic, I encourage you to listen to the podcast. All I will say is that my writings on mental illness have never been, in any sense, about what is or is not “woke.” That abstraction means nothing to me when it comes to this issue, and my specific observations and complaints are not part of some counter-politics of mine but are instead what I simply believe to be true.
I listened to this, and to your earlier conversation with Bari. Taken together, they offer a very thoughtful and balanced perspective on a difficult issue. Really appreciate your promotion of his critique, it's very much in character, and is one of the reasons I subscribe to your newsletter.
This stuff is difficult. While I appreciate all of the points of view, and gravitate to some more than others, I am more impressed by how this “debate” is playing out. The level of respect is refreshing and needed and I thank you, Bari, Daniel, and others involved for the conversation. I second other comments, this is exactly why I subscribe to you and Bari. Thank you.