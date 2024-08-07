First, let me say that I’m specifically referring to new arrivals, here, not New York natives struggling to hang on there, which is a different set of issues. I’m talking about young people who have made up their minds that they have to live in New York City but don’t have rich parents. For those would-be transplants, let me say as directly as I can: you really, genuinely do not have to live in New York. Literally, you can live somewhere else, and it will be OK. Somewhere else, as in places that are really cool and don’t have a $3,637 median rent. There are cool people to meet and network with and hook up with and date all over this broad country of ours. Look, I lived in Brooklyn for eight years and had a… mixed time, thanks to issues that are specific to me. But certainly Brooklyn itself was awesome. On the other hand, immediately before that I lived in Lafayette, Indiana for five years, and also had an awesome (though deeply unhealthy) time. The world’s cool spaces are bounteous, you can find community and art and stimulation in unexpected places, and it’s bizarre that our cultural assumption is that maybe a half-dozen cities matter.

What I’m getting at is also bigger than just where you choose to live, though. I understand that it is unjust that you might be forced to choose to live somewhere else than New York because it’s so expensive, thanks to problems baked into the American education system, economy, and land use laws. You should feel forced to live somewhere else than NYC because of the filth and the rats and the horrible phony people, not because of structural problems with housing. But the structural problems with housing a) are real and b) can ruin your life. These facts are not erased by recognizing their injustice. And this is the larger point: you should never mistake the wisdom of seeing social problems in structural terms with a commandment to make bad choices to defy those problems.

The prescription to be more materialist and more structural, in politics, rarely goes wrong. As emotional and individual creatures, equipped/cursed with human consciousness, our natural tendency is to particularize and individualize that which exists on broader levels of complexity and interconnection. To the extent that metadiscursive conditions have improved in my lifetime, this has been a core dynamic: a growing acceptance that human outcomes are largely the product of broad chains of causality and path dependence that individuals can do little to change. This perspective has the benefit of being true; once you accept that all of our lives are buffeted by the knock-on consequences of events and conditions that we had nothing to do with, you can better accept what it means to live in a world where you can’t actually control your own life. This should (but sometimes doesn’t) lead people to a more humane perspective towards social spending and programs for those who are struggling, as the less control we have over our outcomes, the harder it is to say that we deserve them. And it also helps when us understand that the moral theatrics that are common in modern politics are very far from the actual wheels of political change. You can stop calling hard drives “slaves” and “masters” in technical terms, but that doesn’t (can’t) address the Black-white wealth gap.

The issue is that this can all be applied too liberally and taken too far. I’ve parodied this kind of thinking before as “I cheated on my boyfriend again and he broke up with me - thanks capitalism!” And I think that’s not even really a joke or an exaggeration. Some of this is bad because of how it hurts others, the relentless “Intersectionality says I can treat other people like shit and it’s not my fault!” of it all. But I also think this misapplication of structural thinking hurts people themselves, all the time.

I got a little of that earlier this year. I still participate on a couple lefty forums and listservs. On one, people were complaining about the incredible burden of housing costs these days, which is of course understandable and sympathetic. Because this particular group has a lot of post-collegiate striving 20-somethings, this conversation centered on New York City. One recent college graduate was talking about the next stage of her life, and she was doing so in a way that indicated that there simply was no future for her that did not involve living in the five boroughs. The trouble was that she had no practical means of moving to the city without constant financial hardship, which prompted discussion of housing policy. I made the mistake of saying that of course the cost of housing is a structural problem and of course we need a structural solution, a muscular government approach to housing abundance - but also, the intense need some young people feel to live in New York is pathological and unhelpful. There’s lots of wonderful places to live in the country that have culture and nightlife and allow for a truly urban existence which are vastly cheaper than New York, which simply will not become affordable in any of our lifetimes.

This did not go over well.