Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Tom Allen's avatar
Tom Allen
25m

When I received an email from one of my 13 year old daughter’s teachers explaining that she had been caught using AI for a writing assignment, I confiscated her phone for 2 months and made her apologize directly to the teacher during a meeting at which my wife and I attended. Many tears were shed. But she now understands that cheating is a serious offence and something that decent people simply do not engage in. So far, a year later, the lesson seems to have stuck.

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jpmeyer
30m

the only time i've seen the pov meme done correctly was a video from zohran mamdani like "pov: you are a rat noticing nyc's new garbage can policy" that actually was from the pov of a rat

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