Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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James K.
1h

Great article. I think part of the issue Is that people reflexively view Netflix as anti-establishment. The cool disruptor that came out when you were in high school or college. It’s hard for people to recognize that they ARE the establishment, and as you explain very well above; they’re a worse establishment

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KW's avatar
KW
1h

This makes sense, and it reminds me of a brief conversation I had with a movie critic whose politics are straight-down-the-line Hillary 2016-ish. I said that these Disney live-action remakes are the worst trend in movies today. He argued the worst was those movies from Angel Studios (Sound of Freedom, Young Washington), etc.

Yes, Angel Studios is right-wing, but they're also an independent movie studio with limited reach. Whatever you think of the politics, I think it's far worse for a humongous company like Disney dumping $250M+ into remaking its own movies into slop. Indisputably artistically worse.

Long story short, a lot of people hear "Trump" and immediately shut out everything else. He's bad, but there are other bad things too.

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