Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

39 Comments

User's avatar
Evan Sp.'s avatar
Evan Sp.
17h

Damn, Freddie wasn’t lying. This is a Goodreads review:

I'd be lying if I said I disliked The Mind Reels—I loved it while reading & up to this point... But having learned/seen more about/from our author since, I can't in good conscience recommend others buy deBoer's work. If that changes, I'll letcha know.

What assholes!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
17hEdited

AFAICT, most of what passes for literary beef these days is just a status competition, sometimes framed as a Wokemon throwdown (sorry for recycling "Wokemon", Patrizia).

This is why it's largely a matter for women and other humans with more Wokemon status, as cishet white persons of dudeness have so few Wokemon points as to be unable to play that game at any level.

As an example, if a human male invokes the Holy P.C. Trinity to a woman "that's racist, sexist and homophobic!" the outcome and consequences are very different if a woman say this to a dude. Whether this is good or bad is irrelevant. It just is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fredrik deBoer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture