Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

35 Comments

User's avatar
Vlad the Inhaler's avatar
Vlad the Inhaler
8h

My God, this:

"I don’t, in fact, think calling people ugly on the internet constitutes resistance, and ex-Gawker Media people’s habit of retconning the place into a social justice factory is laughable"

I was a mild fan of Gawker and its spawn when they still existed, and sad to see them go after the Hulk Hogan thing. But every time one of the ex-Gawker people rhapsodizes about their brave, beautiful, dead baby, and how much worse off we all are now because they're no longer defaming people, for justice, it makes me retroactively hate that whole scene a little more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RI's avatar
RI
9h

Yeah, I'll be that guy:

There's a huge difference between buying books and reading them.

I suspect the ratio between the number of books Americans buy per year and the number of those books that were actually *read* is more depressing than anyone can possibly imagine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Freddie deBoer and others
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fredrik deBoer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture