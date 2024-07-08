Kid must have had a great game even in defeat, right? Must have really showed out and given it his all to earn this kind of coverage, right?

He did not. He in fact scored four points on two for nine shooting, including zero for three from three-point range and zero for two on free throws. Despite being a starter who played 22 minutes, he was outscored by every Laker who played save one. To this anemic scoring he added two rebounds, two assists, and a steal. This was sufficient for a late second-round pick in the NBA to receive significantly more coverage from ESPN this weekend than several MLB games that had major stakes in the standings. So what’s the secret?

The secret is that his name is Lebron “Bronny” James Jr., and he made his NBA debut in summer league this weekend. Summer league is an opportunity for young players to get some experience and start to adjust to NBA speed and NBA pressure, or at least as close to it as they can get. More importantly, summer league is where a lot of players determine if they’ll catch onto an NBA roster, or perhaps end up in the G League, the developmental league that functions something like the minor leagues in baseball. Guys in the G League do get called up to the NBA fairly regularly, but usually only in an end-of-bench capacity, playing in blowouts or emergency situations; for most of their games, they can usually expect to earn a DNP-CD. A vast majority of players who play in the G League at any given time will never be NBA rotation players, and the same is true of summer league. Even team allegiances mean little at this stage; players who were undrafted, and even those who were drafted later in the second (and final) round of the NBA draft, typically shuffle between franchises repeatedly early in their careers. Most of them are destined to play in Europe or China or Australia for bad pay and little attention, if they’re lucky.

But Bronny James is not most players. His father was the best player in the NBA for much of the past two decades and is still a top fifteenish player now, at 39 years old. James also happens to be the biggest NBA icon since the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan. And now he’s entered the part of his career where comfort and post-basketball opportunity appear to be more important than winning championships. He has long harbored Hollywood dreams, despite the fact that Space Jam: A New Legacy exists. And the Lakers front office, which is notoriously dysfunctional and incestuous, seems to be fine with simply hosting Lebron’s eventual retirement tour. The Buss family, majority owners of the team, are not independently wealthy outside of the franchise and appear unwilling to shake up their leadership situation, which defaults to some strange mix of owner Jeannie Buss, GM Rob Pelinka, “senior basketball advisor” and string-puller Kurt Rambis, James and his agent Rich Paul, and a host of other figures who apparently wield influence. I’m sure they’d all like to win, but their games will sell out regardless, and it’s LA and it’s glamorous and you’ve got the stars and the weather and the beach. Lebron would have muscled Bronny into a roster spot no matter what happened, but on a team that’s destined to muddle around to make the play-in round and then get bounced via gentleman’s sweep, you better believe there’s room for Lebron’s kid. It’s like Ken Griffey Jr., if he was bad instead of good.

You have to feel for Adonis Arms, though. Who’s Adonis Arms? He’s a guy who played in that game against Bronny for the summer league squad of the Sacramento Kings. He scored 32 points on better than 70% shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished five assists, and had two steals, all with only two turnovers. Bronny James had a +/- of -15, in that game, where Arms had one of +30. “It’s just summer league,” you’re saying, and that’s true. But among other responses, I would start with “32 points is a lot, 4 points is very little,” and also that the sports media covered this random summer league game like it was the Miracle on Ice. I saw a highlight package of this game on YouTube in which Arms’s name was not mentioned. But I bet you can guess whose was!

Arms is a guard, 26 years old, which is ancient for someone trying to make it to the NBA. He started his college basketball career at a community college, then transferred to a Division II school, then to Winthrop in Division I, and finally to Texas Tech, where he played one final year at a school with some sort of national athletic presence. In the 2022, he went undrafted, as so many players do. I’ll let Wikipedia summarize his efforts to claw his way into the NBA.

Arms played for the Denver Nuggets in the 2022 NBA Summer League. Arms was invited to join the Nuggets during their 2022 training camp, but was waived on October 10, 2022. One day later, he signed with the Phoenix Suns on a training camp deal, but was later waived after not appearing in any preseason games. On November 4, 2022, Arms was named on the roster of the Nuggets' NBA G League affiliate team, Grand Rapids Gold. On February 25, 2023, Arms was traded to the Memphis Hustle. In June 2023, Arms joined the Brooklyn Nets for the 2023 NBA Summer League. On October 18, 2023, he signed with the Memphis Grizzlies. However, he was waived three days later, prior to opening night and on October 30, he re-joined the Hustle. On June 30, 2024, Arms was selected by the Sacramento Kings for the NBA Summer League.

This is how the grind works for many players, scraping and clawing and getting cut and not getting playing time and trying to hang around as best as they can, looking for any opportunity. There are far more of them than there are phenoms who float from big college programs to the draft lottery and guaranteed roster spots. Summer league, ultimately, is for the former kind of player, the kind who has precious few chances to show the world what he can do. Which is my point about Arms - he’s exactly the kind of player who needs summer league the most, who needs the publicity that summer league can generate the most. Again, I understand that it’s summer league. Certainly one good game can’t boost his odds of catching on in the league long-term that much. But with so many incredible players trying to earn one of a limited number of roster spots, every inch counts. Every moment counts. Meanwhile, Bronny James could not possibly need summer league less; he’s guaranteed a roster spot on perhaps the league’s most popular team regardless of play because his father is essentially the GM of that team, and even if he weren’t, Lakers brass would never dream of cutting Bronny - a 6’1.5 guard who can’t shoot and who the Lakers didn’t trust to handle the ball in a summer league game. But he’s the guy who’s getting endlessly-rerun Sportscenter packages, not the kid who has had to grind endlessly just to barely hang on at the furthest outskirts of the league.

There’s been an endless series of offended lectures coming out of basketball media, about how it’s somehow not fair to Bronny James to ask about the legitimacy of his exalted status in a game in which he has accomplished nothing. A lot of this is coming from ESPN, which make sense - they don’t care about merit, they care about spectacle, and Bronny is a spectacle. So they’ve directed some of their employees to carry water for this absurd exercise in rank nepotism. Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN’s most loyal bagman, has delivered several self-righteous lectures about how we shouldn’t even be allowed to question the value of a player who couldn’t get run at a school that finished ninth in the PAC-12, an awful conference in 2023-204. ESPN and the basketball media writ large want the clicks, thanks, so they’re going to pretend that there’s nothing unusual about giving so much attention to a guy who averaged less than five points a game for an irrelevant team in the dregs of the sixth-best (out of six) supposed power conferences in NCAA basketball. And they probably have the muscle in the current sports media landscape to pull it off.

(Here’s ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, giving Lebron hundreds of unchallenged words to complain that his son is getting unfair negative attention to go along with all the unearned positive attention, in a piece that’s indistinguishable from a press release from Klutch Sports. Access journalism at its finest.)

It’s weird that I have to say this, but I clearly do - nepotism, or giving favor or advantage to the family members of the wealthy and powerful, is bad. It’s a bad, unfair practice. Sports teams are an unusually obvious example because there’s a limited number of players in a given league. NBA rosters are small, and even with the advent of the G League and two-way contracts and similar, just one undeserved roster spot has ripple effects that force marginal players out of the league. And that can determine who gets a half-a-million-plus dollar payday for a season for a player on a two-way contract, which can mean the difference between scraping along making bad money in a Russian league or having enough to take care of your children for years. That actually matters, in material terms. Bronny James taking a roster spot on the Lakers with a laughable basketball résumé means someone else isn’t getting that spot, and it will affect that person’s life forever. And the same logic applies even in much larger industries like Hollywood. There are only so many cast and crew members on a movie, only so many regulars on a television show. One person’s undeserved advance through the industry, thanks to nepotism, inevitably knocks people out. And Hollywood simply embraces this reality more and more nakedly over time; go through IMDB pages for recent movies and it can be hard to find someone who doesn’t have a powerful family member in the industry. Then, when this reality is pointed out, people like Dakota Johnson and Ben Platt and Maude Apatow whine that it’s not fair to them, like having strangers vaguely complain about your unearned advantage is somehow as bad as not having that advantage at all.

And, just as we’re seeing with Bronny James, there’s far too many people who are willing to excuse the whole thing. There’s been this big nepo babies discourse, but I found it’s arrived with a built-in backlash. I suspect it happens because a lot of people have a vague, perhaps subliminal feeling that they’ll be famous one day, and they want to defend the system that distributes fame. Something like that. (Certainly many people now feel that there is nothing transcendent to aspire to in life other than fame.) Of course, the more that Hollywood is run by people who are themselves the beneficiaries of nepotism, the more fraught complaining about it becomes for people within that world, and so fewer and fewer feel empowered to speak out. And that results in a Hollywood that has been systematically drained of anyone who has ever been poor, leaving the industry unable to document the lives of people in poverty, which it barely attempts now.

For the record, I recognize that a lot of players are going to go at Bronny James especially hard, precisely because he hasn’t earned his spot. Is that completely fair? No, it isn’t. But, you know… I think he’ll be OK.

For most of human history, we’ve been ruled by dynastic hereditary aristocracies of one kind or another, whether it’s with the formal intricacies of primogeniture and complex family trees or simply the local warlord letting his kid steal whatever he wants. For a very short period we’ve tried to fight this tendency, based on the idea that all men are created equal and all of that jazz. And we’ve built a whole mythology around our supposed embrace of that concept, that everyone should have an equal shot, or an equal shot according to their talents. (Which, you know, is complicated.) The United States never stops congratulating itself for being a place where everyone can succeed. But of course in so many practical ways, there’s still nothing like an equal playing field; the very concept of inheritance makes that a joke, for one thing, and yet very few people want to do the natural thing and criminalize inheritance. There’s a whole discourse about the ways that affluent parents, even or especially liberal affluent parents, rig the game for their kids to try and ensure their future success. Much of modern leftist politics is derived from the basic unfairness of the privileges and hardships of birth. Yet in many ways we’re sliding back. Even the British aristocracy has gained power rather than lost it. So, yeah. I do think this Bronny James thing sucks and I don’t care which condescending talking head at ESPN gets on their high horse about it.

If you were one of the players at summer league, scrapping for a roster spot, for a contract, for a chance, and you looked over at a player who is almost certainly worse than you, guaranteed opportunity and outsized attention… that wouldn’t make you mad? Really? Adonis Arms will very likely never be an NBA rotation player. He will, like so many other players of his caliber, probably float around on the margins of professional basketball somewhere for awhile before deciding what’s next. But I hope he makes it.