Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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InMD's avatar
InMD
16hEdited

I think this is most likely correct in its diagnosis but shies away from what the obvious solution is to save public schools from the pincer of conservative school choice and progressive 'standards don't really matter' schools of thought: enforce reasonable standards of discipline and create a means of removing problem students to separate areas (which could probably still be on site) able to assist them or worst case scenario babysit them while their parents work.

Seriously, if you care about public education and want it to maintain the minimum threshold of public support you have to give people confidence that it's being run to something approaching median standards of discipline and decorum, maybe better if you want the core middle to upper middle class who make these institutions function staying invested. Anyone squeamish about that for reasons of race and class isn't being serious.

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James K.'s avatar
James K.
17h

To your point about how you can't MAKE the kids want to learn - this is exactly right, and it is interesting how we have seen agency taken away from children and placed upon us as teachers.

We are told constantly that we need to BUILD RELATIONSHIPS (it's a holy mantra at this point), because "No significant learning can occur without a significant relationship." An statement which is taken as axiomatic even though I guarantee you that most teachers in human history did not form 'significant relationships' with their pupils.

For a good 5-6 years we were told that our implicit bias and covert white supremacy was holding our black students back.

A decade before that it was because we were lazy and kids in Waiting for Superman were just sitting there, begging to learn but unionized teachers didn't care.

And so on and so forth. But it's very rarely placed on the students or their parents.

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