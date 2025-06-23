I grew up in a political milieu that was interesting, to say the least, and it imparted many lessons about how American politics really works that I could not have learned in any other way. I have always been aware, though, that there are downsides to the particular kind of preemptive self-exile that was being practiced. I spent my childhood and adolescence in what would be considered by many to be a stereotypical academic Marxist intellectual space, and beyond those committed to explicit anti-capitalist philosophy, tons of the people my parents were friends with were cultural lefties from groups long associated with the American fringe, traveling theater troupe actors and gay people of many kinds and particularly far-out hippies and old radical burnouts and Christian liberationists and acrobats who performed in burlesque circuses and tweedy old people who religiously read the Partisan Review and a guy (named Freddy!) who built his house 100% out of trash and so on and so on. And one of the things these people tended to share was an embrace of what I would call enclave politics, or the belief that existing with radical politics or in lifestyles considered radical in an American context required withdrawing into small, self-selected communities of the likeminded, for safety and community.

So consider gay rights. (It was just called gay rights back then.) Growing up in the shadow of Ronald Reagan meant that there was no dream of any sort of comprehensive national victory for the rights of gay and lesbian people, not during “morning in America,” not in Jerry Falwell’s United States. Not only was gay marriage a distant dream, “sodomy” remained illegal in thirteen states and Puerto Rico until the 2003 Lawrence v Texas decision decriminalized gay sex at a national level. 2003! In my youth, gay culture was defined by open defiance to national mores rather than a desire to change them, although of course there was a bit of a sour grapes aspect to this. And so the thing for young gay people to do was not to stay in small towns in red America and expect that their rights and dignity and privacy would eventually be respected, much less to mobilize political resistance around the country and win rights at the ballot box, but rather to move to Chelsea or the Castro or Provincetown or similar gayborhoods or, barring that, to a college town where there would at least be a local Pride organization, an arts scene, and some friendly bars. This is enclave politics; you congregate with others like you in the faculty lounge at your SLAC or in the little gay district in your mid-sized city in the Plains states or with the other Puerto Rican separatists in a handful of cafes and restaurants in Clay Arsenal, and you do so because your political or lifestyle commitments are simply not accepted elsewhere.

The demerits of this style of politics barely need to be articulated: you can’t change anything when you’re hiding away in your little bubble. While it may have been a very sensible choice for a young gay man to move to Chelsea in 1980 to live with more rights and freedom than could be achieved in almost any other part of the United States, this was not an affordance available to many gay people who suffered in silence, and to hold progressive views on gay rights is to believe that those rights are universal, not geographically-bound. Enclaves breed rhetorical extremism, and while I’m a fan of many extremist stances, I understand the problems with this dynamic. (Just check pretty much any subreddit to see what I mean.) Practicing enclave politics is often a form of negotiated surrender where the negotiation is happening between the people in the enclave and their own values. Too many people embracing enclave politics can extend periods of injustice or bad policy because that condition prevents the formation of a critical mass that could create real change. People who engage in enclave politics can often learn to associate powerlessness with virtue; they’re often smug and unappealing to others. I could go on, and again I say this as someone who is ultimately happy to have grown up the way he did.

Yet I think that there’s one problem that enclaves of this type don’t have that many people would assume they do, and it’s a virtue that’s become more and more attractive to me over time: people in enclaves can take an L. You might very reasonably assume that enclave politics produces people who don’t know how unpopular their views are, but in fact I have always found the opposite to be true, that this position inculcates all too much awareness of one’s own marginalization. Enclave politics are fatalist rather than triumphalist. Nobody can see the modest scale of the enclave better than the people in it.

I think of that when I look, for example, at the current status of the issue of immigration. I think that this country is made strong through immigration and that we need a comprehensive policy effort to expand the number of legal immigrants we’re taking in. (And I have to say that I’m deeply frustrated by how little policy gets discussed with this issue these days.) I also am forced by reality to acknowledge that the American people have delivered a consistent and loud message, in the last decade, indicating that they’re not interested in a dramatic expansion of migration into the country by unskilled workers from the developing world. And if we’re to be useful in our pursuit of humane border policy we have to, if you’ll forgive me, touch grass with that reality. This was a true virtue of the lefty enclave - nobody was under any illusions that the country was friendly to socialist politics or the personal freedoms of the freaky deaky outsiders or was going to become so anytime soon. Of course they weren’t! This was the United States, the conservative, Christian, capitalist United States. Our own political theories taught us to expect nothing, and nothing was more or less what we always got.

So I understand the dilemma. If you’re too aware of the current political conditions, you become like the army of centrist dudes who have such a presence in our political landscape, advocating for surrender at all times, unwilling to take any political risk at all, such a slave to the necessarily-temporary moment that you essentially have no principles, no values. On the other hand, if you’re an activist who pays no attention at all to actual public sentiment, or if you have deluded yourself into thinking that the public is always with you, then you have no ability to think or act strategically, which leads to political impotence that renders values meaningless. And with immigration in particular, it feels like I’m in this awful spot, endlessly skipping between total fatalism and sunny delusion. To hold leftist views on immigration and simultaneously to understand that we’re facing a wall of public sentiment that we can’t wish away, well, it’s to be constantly accused of not wanting something because you don’t think we can currently get it. And yeah, that kind of makes me miss the kind of grizzled old pessimistic lefties who treated it as given that their political values would always be marginal. Kind of.