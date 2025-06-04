me too obviously

This is the kind of piece a certain slice of my readers loves to complain about, calling it of interest only to overeducated people in a small sector of the economy. I actually think what I’m getting at here matters in a far broader perspective; it’s part of my ongoing concerns over the death of lives that are both enviable and achievable, the collapse into celebrity worship, the difficulty many people exhibit in unapologetically pursuing creative fulfillment even as those professions are perhaps the only ones still seen as desirable, and in general our society’s failure to teach people how to be a person. I also think that, bound up in the trivial complaints I make here, there’s something to be said about how America’s elites enculturate themselves into a vision of adulthood that is ultimately corrosive for them and distorting for the rest of us. You will make your own judgment about how interesting any of it is, though. I concede the point in advance that in critiquing what I’m critiquing I’m also engaging in it. In any event - if you don’t like my pieces that consider how the ruling class organizes itself socially, please, avail yourself of your right not to read this one.

Rusty Foster, who writes a publication called “Today in Tabs,” was the subject of a loving, glossy profile by Steven Kurutz of The New York Times about a year ago. You can’t buy publicity that good, and in fact the profile is ultimately a record of how Foster earned it instead, how his project will always appear compelling to the kind of person who writes about cultural trends for The New York Times. I find the profile to be a very interesting document, a postcard from a liminal moment; it documents the efforts of a man who documents the industry that documents things, while it endures a period of steep decline. Today in Tabs is not strictly speaking a publication of media criticism, but because its ultimate subject matter is the momentary obsessions of the class of tastemakers who run the media, that distinction means little. Ordinarily Foster watches the people who watch. When the profile was published, briefly, readers could watch a watcher watch Foster. Foster’s publication has always been pitched to and for his ostensible peers, not the mass audience at home; he has done a remarkable job at giving the people in the media what they most want to see, which is their own sweet faces shown back to them. For a moment his bearded face was the one to be held up for affirmation, and in the pages of the New York Times, no less. And indeed, he was beatified.

Today in Tabs is a meticulous document of internet ephemera that appears (based on my experience and the profile) to appeal to lots of people, but media people in particular. Which means that it occupies the day-to-day attention of a lot of type-A personalities who busted their ass to get into tony colleges, busily cobbled together enviable résumés, and then dove right into an industry with notoriously shaky financial prospects; from that perch, they then began to loudly disdain the very meritocratic system they had just participated in so enthusiastically. (Disdaining meritocracy is of course a way to participate in a particularly influential version of the American meritocrat experience.) This provokes inevitable questions, “why” questions. Why do ambitious young people take the risks inherent to joining a collapsing industry, when they have so many other choices? Why jump into the cycle of constant layoffs and endless worry that your publication will be next, long after the glory days of expense-account lunches and jet-setting around in pursuit of a story are gone? Why not be an actuary?

Well, because people have intellectual and political and creative ambitions, and they pursue them. Media employs a ton of bright and ambitious people who give a shit about things and who want to make a difference; the mass only becomes incurious and insufferable because of the toxic effects of online social culture and the universality of personal insecurity in contemporary Type-A people. But this does not quite explain what’s drawn so many entrants who could be making better money elsewhere. Many people get into media because of tabs, in the symbolic sense, because of what Foster has obsessively chronicled for more than a decade - the chance to Be Somebody, the way that the day-to-day inanity of living life out loud online occasionally cuts in your direction so that you become the object of attention for an hour. People really want attention; you are free to point out that in I’m undeniably seeking attention right now in writing this. Foster’s genius has been to understand the value of baldly giving it to them. There’s a whole minor economy of people who raise minor internet personalities to the status of celebrity, at least for long enough to wring some gossip out of them. This was once all adjunct to Media Twitter, a roundup of what was considered fleetingly amusing to that fetid subculture. But now, with the crackup of Twitter and the rapid decomposition of the digital media industry, Media Twitter is mostly gone. Along with a few competitors, Today in Tabs keeps the scene alive, or perhaps functions as its daily obituary.