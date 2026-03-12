Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

28 Comments

User's avatar
Freddie deBoer's avatar
Freddie deBoer
3h

I apologize for all the typos. I hate to use the baby excuse all the time, but.... Jesus, it's a lot of time and energy to have an 11-month-old.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kathleen McCook's avatar
Kathleen McCook
3h

This is an excellent essay and there were no good old days of education anywhere for general populations.

It wasn't until St. Isidore of Seville's Fourth National Council of Toledo that cathedral schools became the norm to educate the clergy--not everyday people.

And of course Latin was the written language of the educated. All the liturgical paintings and statuary in churches was an attempt to educate common people visually.

Not until printing presses did vernacular reading material became available. But literacy stayed low.

Jumping ahead to think about H.G. Wells' education in England in the 1880s--it was a mish mash of private parent funded opportunities. Dewitt Clinton in the U.S. in the 1800s helped establish the idea of universal school. This is just to point out how FdB is correct. We have never had universal college ready schooling in the history of the world. These are just a few things off the top of my head there are certainly excellent histories to pursue this.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fredrik deBoer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture