brat summer was fake. That’s been my stance for a long while, and I’ve been encouraged recently to learn that I’m not alone in this belief - the belief that the whole Charli XCX “brat” phenomenon of 2024 was AstroTurf, a top-down media phenomenon driven fundamentally by marketing and the clicks-based media’s insatiable need for #content. There was clearly a carefully-coordinated rollout, with key pop culture websites and well-placed influencers shilling brat summer in suspiciously similar terms at the same exact time. And once the actual payola element was out there, once the PR apparatus had gotten the idea into the heads of early-middle-aged music and culture writers, those writers ran with it, in pursuit of the feeling of being out in front of a new craze and wanting to appear to be down with the kids. Someone told them brat was the new thing, they were filled with the FOMO anxiety that dictates their lives, and so they set about acting as though brat really was the new thing, faking it to make it.

This dynamic has been building for years now. The same basic Astroturf pattern was all over the “Barbiecore” moment. The movie itself was certainly popular and deserving of that popularity; it was fundamentally, existentially pretty good and frequently treated as much better than that, but it was still a fun and inventive story that was so much better than a movie based on a series of mass-produced plastic dolls had any right to be. But Barbiecore was fake. The Barbie discourse was fake. The idea that tweens were suddenly enraptured with the whole phenomenon, and particularly its confused brand of inoffensive feminism, was fake. There wasn’t some organic groundswell of pink-clad girl power erupting from the grassroots, but rather an omnipresent corporate campaign designed to manufacture the impression of inevitability. The movie itself was fine, sometimes clever, sometimes clumsy, good enough. But between the Mattel-driven branding blitz, the endless pink product tie-ins, and stunts like Ryan Gosling hamming it up at the Oscars, the film’s cultural footprint was artificially inflated. A popular movie was treated as a broader mass fandom movement that was in turn dressed up as a civilizational turning point, its supposed artistic influence dramatically overstated to serve commercial ends. In the end, Barbiecore didn’t demonstrate the power of art to shape culture so much as the ability of corporations to convince us that commerce is culture.

This is in fact the general condition of what’s now constantly sold as spontaneous collective vibes bubbling up out of TikTok comments and stan culture and the zeitgeist: prepackaged campaigns that combine paid marketing savvy with the cynical manipulation of our poptimism-obsessed cultural commentors, who are terrified of feeling left behind and always ready to buy into any new trend that’s sold as the obsession of the youth. There’s a press release behind every new trendspotting piece, a rollout schedule behind every claim of a new Gen Alpha aesthetic. There are people in glass towers in Manhattan and Los Angeles being paid six figures to decide what your summer will be, and then pretending that you, the amorphous online “fan,” actually decided it. It’s not the grassroots, it’s not organic, it’s not fun in the way subcultures used to be fun. It’s advertising.

Now, I’m a sad middle aged child of the 1990s who believes that selling out is real and bad and that authenticity is a fundamental and essential element of artistic creation and consumption; I believe in those widely-mocked old-school values, and I think my relationship to the art I create and consume is deepened because of that belief. But you don’t have to share my anachronistic artistic ethics to see why the death of organic pop culture appreciation matters. You just have to recognize that all of this ersatz fan enthusiasm creates a hollow kind of cultural participation. If every supposed craze is just a PR initiative with better branding, then what looks like bottom-up fandom is really just a slightly more insidious form of top-down messaging. You’re being asked to play along, to cosplay at authenticity, while the machine harvests your clicks and hashtags. Once again, the digital era’s ballyhooed capacity for citizen participation and “the long tail” has been crushed in favor of top-down control by giant corporations. The promise of the internet was that the gatekeepers would be dethroned, that cultural movements would erupt from the crowd. Instead, we’re living in a Potemkin village of virality where the audience is always the mark and the trick is always the same.

This is why, to pick one example, we keep having the same strained discourse every year about the “song of the summer.” “Where’s the song of the summer!,” they always write. “Is this it? Maybe this is it. I think this is it.” Of course, core to the concept is that you don’t ever have to be convinced of what the song of the summer is, that the song of the summer insists on itself so relentlessly that you can’t question it. I would argue that there hasn’t been a song of the summer this year because poptimism created such a sclerotic and limiting critical culture that there’s no room for the invention and play that prompts new musical fashions. No one celebrates anything but the most bubblegum of pop, for fear of being called a racist and sexist rockist, and so that’s the only kind of music that generates any attention and there’s nothing new being discovered. Still, journalists and marketers desperately want there to be a song of the summer because the idea suggests an authentic, bottom-up wave of enthusiasm that sweeps the culture naturally. They want music to sell (in whatever way music can be said to sell now) and they want there to be things to write about and they want to feel like they are living in a real cultural moment instead of being trapped in the hellish Forever Now that is the smartphone era. So they press for a song of the summer, a concept that implies effortlessness.

The problem is that, increasingly, no one can tell what’s real and what’s been staged. Was it actually a viral groundswell that made a track blow up, or was it ten million dollars of TikTok placements and carefully seeded playlists? The whole notion of an organic hit becomes impossible when “organic” itself has fallen under the shadow of suspicion thanks to those same poptimist critics who disdain the idea that music appreciation should have any tangible values whatsoever. In its absence we mistake ubiquity for authenticity, because we’ve lost the ability to imagine what unforced, unmanufactured cultural excitement would even look like. That yearning for a “song of the summer” is really a yearning for proof that culture can still just happen to us, rather than being spoon-fed from above. But nobody really believes in that sort of thing anymore. The TikTok rollout for a particular song might be directly stage managed by a social media marketing agency, or it might actually emerge from real users who have developed natural affinity for a particular song. But because the platform is ruled by algorithms, and because the concepts of individual taste and subcultures have been ground under the heel of mass popularity, there’s barely any difference.

A core influence in all of this is the same anxiety that dictates so much of our media’s coverage of pop culture: the fear of aging, the refusal to accept that one’s youth is over. A huge percentage of the people writing “trend pieces” about youth culture are not actually young, but rather thirty and forty-somethings with editorial jobs who desperately want to believe they still have their finger on the pulse. (One might narrow it down and say that it’s aging gay men who are particularly influential and particularly guilty in this regard, but that would be controversial, so I’m not saying it.) It’s easier to feel like you’re still in touch if you can convince yourself that the stuff you like - Charli XCX, a certain brand of kitsch feminism, ironic 2000s revival aesthetics - is the stuff the kids like. (There’s an essay to be written about how Millennials are hoarding cultural influence in just the way that Boomers are accused of hoarding economic security.) That’s how you get articles treating something like brat summer as though it were the voice of Gen Z, when in reality it was just the aging Millennial music press congratulating itself for still being relevant, people who went to Animal Collective shows in their 20s now hopping onboard princess pop because it reminds them of how they felt to be in their 20s. It’s the Nathan Hubbard-ization of everything, the fear of aging as the overwhelming determinative force in self-presentation and self-conception.

This is why so many of these supposedly organic “moments” feel more like magazine features than like movements. They’re not what real teenagers and twenty-year-olds are loving, they’re what people who were teenagers during the blog-rock era wish kids were loving now. It’s people who once bopped to Sleighbells and Chance the Rapper and CHVRCHΞS who have pivoted hard to bubblegum pop because that’s what’s associated with Kids These Days, trying to show how down they are. The line between press coverage and PR is blurry enough already; add in the psychological need of writers to launder their own tastes as generational touchstones, and you get a cultural feedback loop where every summer has to be branded, every artist has to be a phenomenon, and every normal song has to be “the anthem of the year.” It’s not discovery, it’s projection.

Now we have that most sweaty and fretful of cultural moments, a Taylor Swift album rollout. Her period of absurd, hyperventilating cultural dominance from a year or two ago seems like yesterday, the time when we were getting things like Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s utterly deranged cult prayer published in The New York Times. That period was incredibly annoying, and it reflected the increasingly bullying populism that has eaten all of the arts; you simply were not allowed not to like Taylor Swift, and if you weren’t careful, they’d call you sexist (and sometimes racist lol) for having insufficient fealty to her dictatorial power. But say what you will about that last Swift era - it was suffocating, exhausting, and frequently irritating, all of which is true - at least it felt real. There was genuine fan mania driving the conversation, and the coverage was in some sense responsive to that mania. In contrast, the rollout of the new Swift album is the perfect example of Astroturf eating everything. This time around, it’s fugazi like everything else: the biggest star in the world is somehow also the biggest beneficiary of a carefully stage-managed publicity campaign, dutifully amplified by a gullible music press that seems less interested in reporting than in serving as unpaid PR. What we’re watching isn’t the spontaneous combustion of a fandom but the orchestrated theater of a rollout, engineered to feel inevitable.

This is all vibes, obviously. I can’t prove any of this. But I know I’m far from alone in thinking that there’s something fundamentally sweaty and mannered and anxious about this new Taylor Swift moment. I think a lot of people are, understandably, pre-exhausted by it all. Didn’t we just do this? But what’s left of paid pop culture media dutifully goes through the motions, unable to simply ignore the click-farming potential of a new Taylor Swift controversy. (The world’s most privileged woman is also its most vengeful and bitter, for some reason.) In New York’s Dinner Party newsletter the other day, an excitable young staffer produced an endless list of Swift-related cultural paraphernalia, hoping to demonstrate her immense cultural reach. And yet the whole thing just seems sad to me, uninspired, going through the motions. I think people are sick of her and sick of her hideously overexposed boyfriend and sick of her relentlessly hectoring fans, who believe that there is absolutely no level of devotion and respect good enough for her. None of that is conducive to the pure, simple fun that once attended real fan enthusiasm. This is the reality of living in the digital cacophony: everything that is not forbidden is mandatory. And nothing mandatory is joyful.

A world of artificial fan interest is a world stripped of spontaneity, discovery, and fun. It’s a world where the thrill of stumbling onto something new, strange, and personal has been replaced by being told what to like by brand managers and culture desks eager to pass off marketing copy as zeitgeist. The only way out would be to reject the suffocating logic of poptimism, to abandon the myth that all mass culture is equally worthy, to turn our backs on the demand for universal consensus and instead embrace subcultures, genres, snobbery, and above all, taste. Actual taste, individual, idiosyncratic, stubborn taste, the only real defense against the flattening forces of corporate manipulation and fan bullying. Taste means liking what you like and not what you don’t. Taste means believing that the stuff you listen to is better than the stuff they listen to. Taste means liking things in defiance of mass opinion and cultural arbiters. Taste means recognizing that some things really are better than others, that genuine enthusiasm doesn’t need a hashtag campaign, and that cultural life only has meaning when there are boundaries to push against. But I’m afraid we won’t get there, probably can’t get there. The media won’t let us, the industry won’t let us, the poptimists won’t let us, the fans won’t let us. So we drift further into the simulation, deeper into the plastic fog, trapped forever on Planet Astroturf, one of Taylor Swift’s bedazzled Louboutin heels stomping on a human face forever.