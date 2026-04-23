Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Geoff Olynyk's avatar
Geoff Olynyk
19h

This is the best anti-AI-hype article you’ve ever written. I completely agree, the jump from “infinite brainpower” to “moving real atoms around in the real world” is always handwaved away, or else they mumble about automated robots (doesn’t Musk want to pivot Tesla to AI-controlled robots now?) or what China is doing with letting AI control their factories etc. It’s pretty weak stuff compared to the tremendous leaps in cognitive ability that the LLM-derived AIs are doing.

I think too many in Silicon Valley read “The Metamorphosis of Prime Intellect” in their formative years and believe in it like a previous generation read Asimov and believed in interstellar travel.

It’s a great point on stewardship of the Earth. I think at least some of the Silicon Valley/tech right abandonment of any kind of support for climate action is related to the fact that they all think we’re going to be raptured in a couple of years. We won’t, and we’ll have lost this decade when we could have been taking action on decarbonization.

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Alex's avatar
Alex
19hEdited

This is your best formulation of the argument yet. Been circling this for a while, but "more of exactly the things we already have too much of" is the right characterisation of why LLMs are amazing but underwhelming.

The ability to ask questions in halting, natural language and get expert-level responses is a boon though. I don't think it's transformational for economic life, but it gives us access to a better intellectual life than we'd otherwise have. That's worth quite a lot to me. Roughly EKG level, if not refrigeration.

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