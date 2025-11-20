Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

sjellic2
2h

It's the phones!

Slaw
2h

Cue the inevitable cries of "The issue isn't that everyone needs to be equal, the issue is that the floor should be higher for everyone!"

To which I respond, "Why?" What's the justification for arguing that the performance of low achievers is too low?

If you want to argue that raising the floor for everybody will somehow magically make the geniuses working in Silicon Valley more productive, I think this article puts the lie to that.

But additionally, how much math or history do you need to serve fries at McDonald's or be a prep cook, or bus tables? Imagine a scenario where somebody went to college for five years, graduated...and then got a job at Starbucks where they worked for the next 20 years. Would that college tuition have been well spent?

Or would it have been a tragic misallocation of resources? Now our hypothetical student is working at the same job that they could have gotten after high school, but they have student loan debt to pay off. Beyond the personal misfortune, was the investment that society at large put into schooling this individual a wise one?

The poisonous assumption of the professional classes today is that everyone should go to college and that everyone should get a white collar job. As I have pointed out ad nauseam, these people clearly (and ironically) flunked economics. That is not how economies work in the real world. Somebody needs to pick up the garbage, build homes, and repair cars.

What is even worse is the unspoken assumption that anyone who fails to achieve the status of office worker deserves to live in penury. I am no socialist, like deBoer, but I think it should be self-evident that garbage men perform a function that is essential to the proper functioning of society. Anybody who performs a useful function should be sufficiently compensated that they can live free from want.

For anybody who disagrees, may I suggest taking your own garbage down to the local dump for a few months?

