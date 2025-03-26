Junho Kang deBoer was born at 10:10 AM today, Wednesday, March 26th. He’s healthy, weighs 7 pounds 5 ounces, has a full head of hair, and according to his mother looks sufficiently Asian. Brave, strong, brilliant Mama is recovering after delivery and is doing very well. Dad is dazed, ecstatic. We started trying in October 2021. Now here are.

I’ll be away from here for a bit, not too long. I’ll see you soon.