Junho Kang deBoer was born at 10:10 AM today, Wednesday, March 26th. He’s healthy, weighs 7 pounds 5 ounces, has a full head of hair, and according to his mother looks sufficiently Asian. Brave, strong, brilliant Mama is recovering after delivery and is doing very well. Dad is dazed, ecstatic. We started trying in October 2021. Now here are.
I’ll be away from here for a bit, not too long. I’ll see you soon.
Congratulations!! My son was born 4 months ago today, also after many years of trying and a difficult pregnancy. My heart is with you. Time is really different once there’s a baby. But it’s really, really, really good.
Heartfelt congratulations. Your life will never be the same, and you will be grateful for that.