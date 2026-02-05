Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

69 Comments

User's avatar
Jason Munshi-South's avatar
Jason Munshi-South
7h

Despite all those impressive credentials, there is at least one very shoddy, inaccurate statement in the review: "In another chapter, “Death by Debt,” Kidia traces an epidemic of suicides among Indian farmers to the Monsanto-manufactured genetically modified seeds that flooded the market in the 1970s, forcing farmers to take out high-interest loans that they could not pay off and ultimately leaving them landless and destitute."

Monsanto did not introduce GMO seeds ANYWHERE until the mid-1990s, not the 1970s. The technology to genetically modify seeds didn't even exist in the 1970s. The Indian farmer suicide link was putatively due to the introduction of genetically-engineered cotton to India in the early 2000's, but a link with increased suicides has largely been debunked. The suicide rate did not really increase, and the factors associated with it are complex and largely due to local economic conditions that existed with or without the GMO seeds. Lazy, poor scholarship, and I guess there was no fact-checking of this review.

Reply
Share
Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
8hEdited

I've heard all these arguments as well, but when I was working in the adult unit at a nonprofit behavioral health hospital, we admitted a woman who had removed her own eyes to stop the visual hallucinations. Another stabbed her own child in the stomach and killed her because the voices told her to. I mean, *how* do you square that with the idea that schizophrenia or mania are just different ways of being?

Reply
Share
1 reply
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fredrik deBoer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture