two rich kids who would like to teach me about psychotic disorders

Please consider preordering my next book, All in Your Head: Illness as Identity, Trauma as Fashion, and the Desire to Be Disordered. I hope that this post will make it clear why I needed to write it.

You know when I wrote about that list of former n+1 editors and their sterling accomplishments, I was trying to force a conversation I can never get going. n+1’s Marxism is almost entirely vestigial, at this point, but it’s certainly still a lefty journal, one filled with people who explicitly embrace politics that are in some sense… anti-hierarchy? You know. Class-conscious. Egalitarian. And what I pointed out in that earlier piece is that these egalitarian politics are a strange fit for the kind of people that n+1 publishes and employs, who are almost exclusively those whose resumes are absolutely festooned with all the markings of elite success. I guess the coarse version of this is a kind of right-wing stereotype - the left is all limousine liberals, or whatever - but I think what I’m saying is more particular and more nuanced than that. And more unfortunate.

I thought about that piece when I read this review of Dr. Khameer Kidia’s new antipsychiatry missive Empire of Madness. (What a title!) The review was written by Dr. Pria Anand. These “Dr.s” are not of the PhD variety, oh no - these two are medical doctors. And their credentials! My lord. You know how people say that they thought they knew what a rich person was, and then they went away to college, and they discovered what being really rich means? That’s kind of how I feel, looking at Dr. Kidia’s and Dr. Anand’s almost comically impressive résumés: I thought I knew what an impressive meritocrat was, and then I was made aware of these two. Ivy League degrees stacked onto Ivy League degrees, awards out the wazoo, publications in both the most prestigious academic journals and the most impressive popular press publications, influence at think tanks and foundations, every pore of their bodies sweating out accomplishment. They give RF Kuang a run for her money. And, of course, they share that very strange kind of 21st century radicalism with so many people who have worked at n+1 and similar publications, that fusion of relentless upper-class striving within the meritocracy and the studied, proud, intellectualized rejection of that self-same meritocracy. Dr. Kidia and Dr. Anand are both enemies of colonialism and capitalism but they are also, you might say, from a class above - a class above mine and, certainly, a class above the millions who suffer from lack of access to psychiatric medicine. And Kidia’s project, which Anand blesses effusively, is to deny that access to everyone.

Yes, Emperor of Madness appears to be yet another in the large and growing genre People Who Live Lives of Comfort and Mental Stability Who Think Psychiatry Should Go Away. I will read Kidia’s book in time, I imagine, although I have to tell you that at the moment I’m pretty tapped out on antipsychiatry. (For my new book I read, I would conservatively estimate, at least 2000 pages written by antipsychiatry advocates.) For now I can only respond to this review. Luckily, the argument described by Anand is a very old and weathered on in the antipsychiatric space: psychiatric illnesses aren’t really illnesses, just differences, psychiatry is a way to force people to obey Western capitalist institutions, the “Global South” (whatever that is) recognizes all of these conditions as blissful states of individualism and creativity, if we just stop having capitalism people like Tim Vince Li wouldn’t decapitate and consume strangers on Greyhound buses but would instead live lives as respected wise men and seers, blah blah cultural imperialism blah. It’s all the same. I kept reading the review waiting for the part where Kidia gets to some sort of twist, but that never arrived; unless Anand is leaving something very important out of her summaries, this is an argument that was being made in almost identical terms in the 1970s. Nothing ever changes.

There is, of course, much to say. I could do what I’ve found to be most effective in these instances, which is to point out the company Kidia keeps. (I said most effective, not most intellectually satisfying.) Because based on this review and Kidia’s academic work that I’ve been able to access, his antipsychiatry is functionally identical to that of “the conscious of psychiatry,” the lunatic Dr. Peter Breggin, a professional antipsychiatry activist who lives inside a witness box, was one of the earliest and most influential Covid antivaxxers, who believes that the terrible Maui fires from a few years ago were caused by a “direct energy weapon,” who is an explicit and unrepentant opponent of the very concept of universal health care. As is always the case with antipsychiatry, Kidia’s likely revulsion at being compared to Breggin can’t change the fact that they believe almost identical things when it comes to psychiatry. And Kidia is also obviously working in the lineage of Dr. Thomas Szasz, a man who rejected the antipsychiatry label but wrote the movement’s bible and, by his own explicit and voluntary admission, was “as far right as you can go.” Indeed, the most powerful antipsychiatric forces today are steeped not in emancipatory anticapitalism but in far-right libertarianism. That is the company Kidia keeps. Sorry, pal.

Szasz, notoriously, refused to ever treat genuinely psychotic patients; he quit his psychiatry residency rather than agree to work in a state hospital that housed such patients. This is of course how antipsychiatry always works, by denying the existence of actual debilitating psychosis, by keepings the existence of the repetitively violent or suicidal or self-harming or coprophagic or just plain unstable mental patients at arm’s length. Anand reports that Kidia is a fan of the Hearing Voices Network, which you may remember from Daniel Bergner’s little field trip to the world of chardonnay psychotics. As many of the comments on that piece helpfully point out, there is absolutely no reference within it to the incredibly debilitating and painful harms serious mental illness brings down on millions - and, indeed, there is none in Anand’s review, either. Apparently, people who have truly and deeply suffered from their mental illnesses (people like me) are not worthy of being noticed by her; we appear to lack the august credentials she requires to see suffering. You may search in vain in her review for any recognition whatsoever that psychosis is dangerous to the self (something like a quarter to half of all people with psychotic disorders attempt suicide in their lives) and to others (people with schizophrenia make up one half of one percent of the population and yet commit six percent of all murders). You may CTL-F as much as you like, you will not find the sordid, messy, grinding, despairing world of severe mental illness in this review. Its presence there would be too inconvenient.

Here’s as far as Anand will go in discussing schizophrenia, for example.

In Ghana, where the idea of disembodied spirits speaking to the living is not restricted to the wards of a psychiatric hospital but is part of the culture at large, the majority of participants didn’t identify the voices they heard as pathological or diseased at all; 80 percent described hearing the voice of God helping to guide their decisions. “They just tell me to do the right thing,” one man reported. “If I hadn’t had these voices I would have been dead long ago.” In some cultures, then, hearing voices is a frightening illness, while in others it is a part of normal human experience.

That’s nice. This is James Mark Rippee, a blind homeless schizoaffective man who also suffered a traumatic brain injury and died because his mental illness and his cognitive impairments left him incapable of understanding just how much danger he was in. His family fought like hell to get him treatment, but the barriers that have to be cleared to invoke involuntary commitment in this country are now far too high, thanks to those wonderful friends of the insane over at the ACLU. So his family’s desperate and passionate efforts, waged over decades, failed. And he got pneumonia and sepsis living on the streets and died.

Dr. Anand: would you look on the face of this man who absolutely did not have to die on the streets and then tell his family about the wonderful conversations Ghanian schizophrenics have with God? Kidia, I can tell, is beyond helping. But maybe Dr. Anand can be shamed into looking at this human being and asking herself whether what’s called for here is a disquisition on “a web much larger than ourselves from which no one person’s suffering can be extricated,” or on the actual flesh and blood human being who was dying in the street. Dr. Anand, there are tens of thousands of stories in this country like that of James Mark Rippee, desperately ill people who refuse treatment because their disorders force them to. What do you want to do about them, other than step over their bodies as you make your way to the tony environs of elite medicine where you live and work?

That’s James Mark Ripee’s sister, trying to care for him on the streets, not that long before his death. Dr. Anand, I am asking you directly: do you think that what she needed to hear, in that moment, was a lecture about how the real problem is “a malignant social and economic order that ravages the minds of everyone it touches”? Are you so shameless that you would do such a thing? Is that why you became a doctor? To look at a man literally dying in the streets in full view of his family and then say that the real problem is capitalism?

The reality of course is that I can’t talk to people like Kadia and Anand; the walls that the elite “left” have erected between people of different credentials are too high. No one from n+1 will respond to this essay; they don’t have to. They’re protected by the shield of the very elitism that, in the most vague and immaterial ways, their politics decry. Dr. Anand won’t respond to this because she also doesn’t have to. That’s one of the most cherished and important benefits of the elite status that she and Kidia have labored so hard to achieve, the right to ignore people who have not been similarly blessed. She doesn’t have to answer my questions about street psychotics, living in filth, refusing treatment of gangrenous limbs, eating out of the trash, soiling themselves, slowly dying in full view of the society in which she has attained such an august perspective. She doesn’t have to answer them because I am not of her station.

You would think, you know, that I would get to speak with a little authority here, if the LARB had any consistent principles. I am, after all, a man with the blessings of LIVED EXPERIENCE. That this concept is horseshit doesn’t change the fact that I should get to invoke it in exactly the way the LARB blesses in other contexts. I don’t believe in standpoint theory. I think it’s a comprehensively broken idea and one that obviously was created because delicate liberal arts types wanted an excuse not to defend their ideas. Democracy requires that we all weigh in on issues of public concern regardless of our perspectives. And of course people who are too close to a particular issue are often the least able to comment on them intelligently or effectively. (It might surprise you to learn that people in psychosis are not reliable narrators about their own mental states!) But sometimes, you know, I’d like to enjoy the blessings of standpoint theory. If I have to butt up against it, maybe occasionally I could enjoy its protection.)

Sadly standpoint theory, as practiced by elite liberals, isn’t a consistent discursive principle that’s endorsed both when it’s convenient and when it’s not. No, in reality it functions as a kind of rhetorical coupon, redeemable only when it purchases the conclusions they already want. Lived experience is sacred, until it isn’t. Voice matters, until it’s inconvenient. When our standpoints align with their priors, we’re exhorted to “speak our truth”; when I myself argue, from the position of someone who has actually lived with a psychotic disorder, that the romanticization of mental illness is grotesque and dangerous, and that psychiatry can be humane, necessary, and lifesaving, my standpoint abruptly becomes irrelevant. Then I am pathologized, scolded, or quietly erased.

This is unfortunate, in fact maddening, but it does conveniently reveal what standpoint theory really is: an instrument of power dressed up as epistemology. The experiences that count are those that flatter elite moral aesthetics - madness as poetic rebellion, suffering as subversive flair, disorder as expression of superior cultures from the “Global South.” The experiences that absolutely do not count are the ugly, destabilizing realities that demand true social responsibility, intervention, and hard moral tradeoffs. In that world, my experience doesn’t “trouble” the discourse but threatens it. So my perspective is ignored, not because I lack authority but because I have too much. And so you look at the LARB. They would never in a million fucking years send a white Ivy League silver spoon asshole to review another white Ivy League silver spoon asshole’s book about race. So what are they doing, allowing these two National Honor Society rich kid elitists to tell the world about mental illness, a problem that afflicts the poorest and lest accomplished in vast disproportion? If I have to labor in a discursive environment where standpoint theory constantly rears its head, can it for once work in my favor? Can I get mad at the LARB for violating their own ponderous and condescending liberal principles here?

Well, I can get mad, but there’s no way to appeal to them.

The Los Angeles Review of Books is typical of a particularly grating hypocrisy in this world of elite egalitarians, ivory-tower socialists, the world I was talking about in that earlier piece about n+1. The LARB presents itself as a tribune of egalitarian intellect while operating like a velvet-roped salon, a place where the rhetoric of openness masks a ruthlessly policed hierarchy of pedigree and connection. It speaks the language of the left fluently (solidarity, justice, inclusion!) but only in the bloodless accent of those for whom these words are abstractions, not demands. Publications like the LARB, from that particular strata, don’t argue with people like me; they simply decline to notice us. They don’t rebut criticism but rather render criticism impossible by ensuring that the only voices deemed legible are those already stamped with the invisible but unmistakable seal of elite approval. This behavior isn’t a failure of their stated editorial principles so much as their logical endpoint: egalitarian politics reimagined as a lifestyle choice for the professionally credentialed, safely insulated from anyone without the right degrees, the right mentors, the right cocktail-party proximity to power. It would be untoward for elites like Drs. Anand and Kidia to have to engage with the likes of me, a grubby, widely-disliked blogger with a public school education, a psychotic disorder, and a kind of knowledge of real brutal violent madness none of them will ever possess. Somebody pass me your copy of Discipline & Punish.

The LARB isn’t an outlier but rather something like an archetype; their efforts amount to a kind of construction project, and what they’re building is a new version of exclusionary American elitism that is palatable for people who have adopted anticapitalist politics for social and branding reasons. The whole ecosystem of n+1s and adjacent boutique journals has painstakingly reconstructed the ivory tower while loudly advocating for dismantling it. They’ve recreated the exclusions of class with better vibes, reconstituted gatekeeping with better typography, and rebranded the refusal of accountability with a warmer smile. Literary culture is dying as a mass phenomenon, but it’s flourishing as a signaling mechanism for ruthless Ivy League strivers who want to appear to reject the hierarchies that they obsessively labor within, the type that wants the moral authority of radicalism without any of its risks. That means no exposure to the unruly, no engagement with the uncredentialed, no obligation to answer to the people whose lives their politics supposedly concern. The result is a sealed world that flatters itself as brave while functioning as a fortress for people like Kidia and Anand, people who spent the first quarter-century of their lives (at least) in white-knuckled pursuit of the gold ring.

I keep saying that there’s no point in writing with the intent of changing the world. I’m never trying to inspire real change, here. I’m telling my sorrows to the stones, and if I have any hope for more than that, any hope at all, it’s that maybe one individual person will hear my take and, for a moment, consider it. Perhaps there is one single soul at the Los Angeles Review of Books who would do so and briefly ask themselves, by sending that person to review that person’s book, did we perhaps… make a mistake? Maybe I could inspire that one staffer to ask that question.

Hard to imagine, though. I am, after all, easily ignored, and I'm easily ignored because I’m disreputable, and I’m disreputable because I act - well, like a crazy person.