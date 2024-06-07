The second runner up for this year’s book review contest is up! Also, this week we had the first book club post that appeared in the Book Club section, so check it out if you haven’t already had a chance. A lot of people have already gotten involved.

Longtime readers know that, while I Like All Kinds of Music™, my tastes largely run towards music that’s heavy, very distorted, down-tuned, ambient, and slow. One of my first posts for this newsletter was about my favorite band, Boris, a Japanese three-piece metal band that has been remarkable eclectic in its sounds but which built its reputation on drone-y, doom-y, unstructured metal. If you find me at my stereo system on an average day, I’m likely listening to something like Boris, or Sunn O))), or Chelsea Wolfe, or Bell Witch, or BIG|BRAVE, or Earth, or Wolvserpent…. These are the kind of acts where you’re often not going to be particularly interested in specific songs but rather in albums, and they’re typically albums in which one song bleeds into the rest, as the point is the ambient experience. This is fine - I mean, it’s my favorite type of music - but I get that it makes such bands less approachable to some. So while I’ve recommended a lot of music here in the past, many readers have reported that they’re unable to connect with it, thanks to the lack of traditional song structure. (And because the shit I like is brütal.)

So here’s a collection of twelve of my favorite songs, song-y songs, tunes. I hope that some of them will be new to you and something that moves you.

Wooden Wand - Saturday Delivery

Weary and wise, this quiet rambler scratches my itch for music that’s folk-influenced without a lot of the folk baggage. It’s minimal verse-chorus structure (minimal as in, one line choruses) brings the listener along for a story that’s inscrutable but evocative, while the steadily circling guitar line mimics the emotional journey the lyrics describe. It’s gentle and moving without being soggy and a story of regret that’s lacking in theatrics.