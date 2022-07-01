Trying Sex Crimes in the Court of Public Opinion Was Never a Good Idea
if you act like any criticism of MeToo's efficacy is inherently a rejection of MeToo's goals you're defending a broken approach
The progressive social movement trap is this.
A progressive social movement fails to achieve its goals.
People who criticize that movement for failing to achieve its goals are accused of opposing the goals themselves.
Others note this and are thus afraid of criticizing the movement.
Therefore nothing changes and the movement continues to fail.