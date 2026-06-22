My family didn’t go to see Toy Story 5 this weekend. My wife and I do sneak off to the movies once in awhile when Junho is being watched by a family members of ours, but he’s still too young to go to the theater himself, even for a kids movie. Maybe in a year or so, we’ll see. Besides I’m perfectly happy to wait for the Disney+ release for this one, as the last two entries haven’t really thrilled me - which is a very controversial thing to say, if you’re aware of the critical rapture that attended the release of Toy Story 3.

The critical consensus is that Toy Story 3 is the best of the Toy Story movies. Ordinarily this might be a little hard to work out, given that the average Rotten Tomatoes scores in the series is 97.8, meaning that they’re all beloved. But here I feel very confident; it’s genuinely hard for me to remember any movies that were as passionately reviewed as the third in the series. It inspired the kind of prose you very rarely see. Well, as is often true when critical consensuses is tidy, this perspective is only half right. Toy Story 3 is indeed a beautiful film, a brilliant one. By every metric a defender would reach for, it’s the most accomplished of the four. It happens that it’s also, for whatever reason, one of those movies that bounces off of me emotionally even as I admire the craft intellectually and artistically. It’s not a movie that others see as good and I see as bad, but rather a movie that I believe to be good but can’t personally enjoy. (I know some would say that there’s no difference between a movie I can’t enjoy and a movie I think is bad, but… they’re wrong.) Who can say why? But even if I loved Toy Story 3 on an emotional level in addition to respecting it on an artistic one, I would confidently say that it’s not the best of the series, and the reason it’s not is the same reason it gets the prizes: it was made for the people handing out the prizes. Toy Story 3 is a movie that was made for critics. The best Toy Story is Toy Story 2, and a big part of what makes it best is that it’s actually for children.