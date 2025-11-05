I have a piece out for the Times of London about what Mamdani should do now that he's won. Check it out.

As a man with a seven month old baby, I spend a lot of time typing with one hand, or no hands, while holding a bottle clutched between my neck cheek and my shoulder in just exactly the way we used to do with old corded telephones. Babies strain a lot of things - and, yes, he is still severely straining our capacity to operate without sleep - and one thing my Junho has definitely strained is my ability to do various basic life tasks with my hands full.

Which means I rely heavily on voice-to-text, or speaking into my phone and having it turn my speech into writing - usually for text messages, occasionally for emails, and too often for argumentative Substack Notes. Now voice-to-text is not a technology that’s treated as some sort of vanguard tech, early adopter tech; in fact it’s the kind of affordance that most of us just casually assume is mature and reliable. And yet! I have tested this proposition across multiple empires of consumer electronics - a Samsung Galaxy, a Google Pixel, and my wife’s iPhone, all of them expensive flagship phones - and I can confidently report that in all cases the voice-to-text tech is janky, inconsistent, and a constant source of absurd errors. My friends and family are used to receiving texts like “buy more brain jelly baby later?” or “goat not sleep now why” - both of those are real examples, for the record - and they just nod along, like, “Poor thing, just gets no sleep with his baby, he’s losing his mind.” And, you know, it’s fine. They are patient with me and I am apologetic to them. That’s kind of the societal deal we’ve made with so many technologies: we’ve all quietly agreed to pretend this stuff works. But it doesn’t work. And if we can’t get a phone to correctly hear “bring wipes” instead of “brain wives,” then maybe, just maybe, we’re not ready for all sorts of other incredible technological feats that are perpetually just around the corner.

Take recent assurances that we have reached the magical age of real-time machine translation - you talk, “AI” (algorithms) translate what you say for the other person, they speak, they do the same for you. This concept has floated around for many years as a kind of holy grail of next-level smartphone functionality, with companies like Microsoft and Google prominently involved in such efforts. (People have used Google Translate in an effort to navigate their spring break in Ibiza for years, though the quality of this translation has always been… rough.) But recently many people have declared live translation solved. Why? Because Apple has made a big deal of incorporating such functionality into their latest AirPods and iPhones, and the tech press goes along with whatever Apple says - if they act like it’s something an iPhone can do, the gadget media will simply assume that it’s something an iPhone can do. But this is pretty bizarre if we locate machine translation in the broad world of “artificial intelligence” - Apple has notoriously shit the bed when it comes to fulfilling their AI promises. But Apple can always rely on the tech press to act as an unpaid marketing arm for their products, and people fell in line.

Unfortunately, it appears that the tech is janky, inconsistent, and not nearly as functional as brief pre-tailored industry showcases would suggest. And here we get back to voice to text: your machine translation can’t work if it first fails to translate your own speech into text it can translate! Thus we have the recent proliferation of shop owners and taxi drivers staring incomprehensibly at iPhones as they garble out speech that sounds like the lingua franca of the given country and yet has no earthly rhyme or reason to it. And there’s a growing body of YouTube and TikTok videos that demonstrate this failure. The question for me is, like… why? Why do we put up with this? What is happening that compels us to keep pretending that broken technology works? Here I come back to my same old song: we’re living in a half-century-plus long period of technological stagnation, but our art and culture industry has insisted to us that exponential scientific and technological growth are our birthright, so to confront the cognitive dissonance, we’ve simply decided to believe that tech works better than it does.