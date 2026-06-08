Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Outlook Handbook, pay data for May 2024 (national, all workers within each occupation).

Every few years, a piece of conventional wisdom about the job market hardens into something that parents, guidance counselors, and pundits repeat without much scrutiny. You already know what happened with “learn to code.” A current favorite, offered as a corrective to decades of “college for everyone,” is that young people should go into the trades - that is, skilled manual occupations (think plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, welding, HVAC repair, etc) that are typically learned through apprenticeship or vocational training rather than at a four-year institution. Superficially, the appeal of this advice is obvious. Tuition keeps climbing, plenty of graduates are un(der)employed, and there’s something satisfyingly egalitarian about pointing to trades and saying that is where the real money is. But as a piece of practical guidance, “go into the trades” is nearly useless. It treats an enormous, internally-contradictory category as if it were one thing, a single safe bet, and in doing so commits the very error it claims to fix.

I’m a big “not everybody should go to college” person, and I badly want to see an American labor market with more paths to prosperity, including many that don’t entail a traditional four-year college education. And jobs in what we call the trades certainly can play more of a part of that. But we need to be precise if we want to be helpful.

The problem is that “the trades” is not a thing, not really. It’s a label stretched over occupations that have almost nothing in common beyond the absence of a four-year degree and appearing foreign to the educated classes. An elevator mechanic, a residential drywaller, a journeyman lineman, a diesel technician, a flooring installer, and a stationary engineer all fall under the umbrella of the trades, but their earnings, working conditions, physical toll, job security, and long-term trajectory all diverge wildly. Some of these paths involve strong unions, structured apprenticeships, and pensions; others are dominated by gig-style subcontracting where you’re only as secure in your employment as your next job. Some reward you with a body that still works at sixty, while others quietly destroy your knees, shoulders, and lungs. Telling a teenager to go into the trades is about as informative as telling them to go into office work. The variance within the category is so large that membership in it tells you almost nothing about where a given person will land.